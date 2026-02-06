Clemson Announce $450K Fallout of Dabo Swinney Assistant Retiring After 28 Years of Service

After an underwhelming 2025 campaign, finishing 7-6, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson had some notable changes to their coaching staff. While the Tigers’ staff barely had any pay increases, Joey Batson’s replacement earned a massive boost with a contract extension.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Clemson has approved a new two-year deal for football strength and conditioning coach Dennis Love, who was promoted to replace the retired Joey Batson. With this new deal, Love will make $450,000 annually. Love served as Batson’s assistant from 2004 to 2014 and returned to Clemson in 2022. Clemson’s AD Graham Neff made the decision based on Love’s experience with the program as well as in the SEC & Big Ten.

“His rapport and camaraderie with the program and the student-athletes is significant and phenomenal,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff told the board, “and his transition will be incredibly smooth and bring a different energy level to our strength room and Coach Swinney.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…