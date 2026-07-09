Clemson Announces New President After Kevin Guskiewicz Rejects $1.2M Role for MSU Return

Clemson did not waste any time moving quickly after Kevin Guskiewicz rejected their offer to be the president, and they found a perfect man for the job. Dr. Benjamin Ayers was chosen as the 16th president of Clemson University on July 9.

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Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported the news of Ayers’ hiring on X. The new president has previously worked in Georgia for 30 years, where he worked his way up after being hired as a professor. On the education front, Ayers has a doctorate from Texas and a master’s degree from Alabama.

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The hiring had to be made before Clemson could not hold on to Kevin Guskiewicz, despite the latter agreeing to a five-year ($1.2 million annual compensation) deal with the university. Just before he was to sign the contract, Guskiewicz changed his mind and returned to Michigan State. On their part, the Tigers didn’t lament the situation. They acted promptly and got their new president.

In its statement, Clemson described Ayers as an “academic leader, accomplished administrator and award-winning educator.”

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“As UGA’s chief academic officer, he oversees the University’s academic enterprise, including its 20 schools and colleges, as well as instruction, research, public service and outreach, information technology and the offices supporting faculty, graduate education, global engagement and libraries,” the statement read.

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Dr. Ayers signed a five-year contract starting August 1, 2026, with a $1 million base salary. The Clemson campus is already ecstatic with Ayers’ appointment and is somewhat relieved that it is over. Trustee Cheri Phyfer also chimed in with his praises for the new president. “He brings steadiness, accountability, and a collective approach to leadership,” Phyfer said.

The praises came not only from his new university but also from Ayers’ former family in Georgia. UGA President Jere Morehead released a statement directly to the Athens faculty and staff. He remarked, “While I am thrilled for Provost Ayers to receive this well-deserved opportunity, I am saddened to see a dear friend and outstanding leader depart our great institution.”

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After the hiring, Ayers also thanked the Clemson Board and vowed to continue the university’s tradition of excellence.

What made Kevin Guskiewicz take a step back from this opportunity?

Clemson was all set to welcome their new president, Kevin Guskiewicz, after every detail of the contract was agreed upon. At the very last moment, he decided to stay back with his former team, Michigan State. He had earlier resigned from MSU due to an “unsustainable situation” caused by internal conflicts among the board of trustees. The MSU was not yet ready to let him go and started a massive “We Heart Kevin G” retention campaign.

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Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo publicly championed him. This love and respect left him emotional, and he decided to return. After his return to the campus in June, “We Heart Kevin G” signs and support websites popped up all over East Lansing, which left Guskiewicz and his wife, Amy, deeply overwhelmed.