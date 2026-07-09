Clemson Assistant Coach Earns Major Football Hall of Fame Honor

Clemson legend Ben Boulware, who currently serves on Dabo Swinney’s staff, began his football career in the Tigers’ backyard. It was at TL Hanna High School that the linebacker first made a name for himself in South Carolina. The same high school is now honoring its alum 14 years after he dominated its ranks.

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On Wednesday, July 8, Boulware was selected for the TL Hanna High School Hall of Fame, as announced by the school’s athletics department. The plaques will be handed over to the Clemson assistant coach, along with five other inductees, during the halftime of the Mauldin vs. TL Hanna game on September 18. Boulware will share the stage with his brother, Garrett, who is also a Yellow Jackets standout. Other names include Ike Allred, Brooks Hall, Ashley Jenkins, and more.

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Boulware joined the Yellow Jackets in 2009 and didn’t take time to make an immediate impact. He set multiple school records and became a finalist for the Mr. Football award in his senior year. At TL Hanna, the All-State LB dominated on the football field and stood out in baseball, like his brother. His journey with the Yellow Jackets ended in 2013, and his production across the five seasons prepared him for a college run.

The Anderson, SC, native’s first choice wasn’t Clemson, but he ultimately chose to play for the hometown team over Georgia. His leadership and performance made him one of the great LBs in Clemson history. During his tenure with the Tigers, he recorded 352 tackles and 26 TFLs. But the historic moment came in his senior season.

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After finishing up as a runner-up in 2015, Dabo Swinney’s team finally got to ultimate glory a year later. In the national championship against Alabama, Boulware accounted for 10 tackles (2 TFLs) and a crucial breakup in a close 35-31 win. That performance earned him the National Championship Game Defensive MVP. And the honors weren’t limited to that. Due to his impressive campaign, he received the Jack Lambert Award, a second-team All-America honor, and a first-team All-ACC award.

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Ben Boulware’s return is paying dividends for Clemson

Ben Boulware returned to his collegiate alma mater in 2024 as a volunteer defensive assistant. His immense contribution to enhancing the program’s defensive performance helped him to climb the coaching ranks.

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“Ben’s gonna come to be an intern, an unpaid intern for us,” said Dabo Swinney in 2024 to ClemsonTigersNet. “He reached out to me a few weeks ago, and he’s been really praying about it and thinking about trying to get into coaching. It’s just something that’s been heavy on his heart.”

From an unpaid defensive volunteer, he became an LB coach for the Tigers in 2025. He worked with DC Tom Allen and led Clemson’s defensive unit to 31st nationally in points per game.

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“I’m glad he’s joining because he’s been a crappy fan. It is good to have him in the building,” Swinney said at the time of his hiring.

But this season, his hometown advantage is paying off for Clemson. Under his guidance, the Tigers got pieces like Jarrell Chandler, Bryce Kish, Brayden Reilly, and more for the 2027 class. With this kind of talent on display, Boulware’s return is proving fruitful for Dabo Swinney.