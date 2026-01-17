brand-logo
Clemson Athlete Quits on Dabo Swinney, Goes AWOL After Ole Miss Double Their NIL Offer

By Afreen Kabir

Jan 17, 2026 | 10:33 AM EST

Link Copied!
Clemson Athlete Quits on Dabo Swinney, Goes AWOL After Ole Miss Double Their NIL Offer

The transfer portal is done and dusted for this year. But that doesn’t mean that programs have stopped their dramatic antics. Pete Golding still hasn’t given up on poaching an important player who has just transferred into his new home.

The Rebels have been in hot pursuit of former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who transferred to Clemson. They even offered him a seven-figure sum, but the Tigers pushed back vehemently. But Ole Miss and Golding are in no mood to hit the brakes. According to Tiger Illustrated, Ole Miss has doubled the offer. And weirdly enough, Ferrelli was absent from classes on Friday, despite having attended them this past week.

Ferrelli broke out last year with 91 tackles, one sack, and one interception, and is an extremely good replacement for TJ Dottery, who transferred out of Ole Miss. Pete Golding has even personally been in touch with Ferrelli during these dramatic turns of events.

The rules remain unclear in such situations. But since Ole Miss is this hard to get, Ferrelli, there must be a solid plan in place to navigate every potential obstacle. They might be able to pull off this huge heist, as the LB has removed all signs of being a Clemson player from his social media.

🔥 SATURDAY UPDATE: Tiger Illustrated spoke with multiple sources on prized Cal linebacker transfer Luke Ferrelli late into Friday night and early this a.m. And we have a lot more details to report on this eye-opening development. #CLEMSON

https://t.co/IJYwidn3A3 pic.twitter.com/yq3MDsY2kw

— Tigerillustrated.com (@TIinClemson) January 17, 2026

This is a developing story.

