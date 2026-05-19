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Clemson Athlete to Miss 2026 Season after Blood Cancer Diagnosis; Dabo Swinney Issues Statement

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Malabika Dutta

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May 19, 2026 | 12:57 PM EDT

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Clemson Athlete to Miss 2026 Season after Blood Cancer Diagnosis; Dabo Swinney Issues Statement

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Malabika Dutta

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May 19, 2026 | 12:57 PM EDT

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Bad news for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson, as a rising redshirt sophomore DT Hevin Brown-Shuler may not see the field this season following his medical diagnosis of blood cancer. His absence leaves Clemson thinned out on the interior D-line, while head coach Dabo Swinney prioritized the 6-foot-3, 315-pound DT’s long-term health over football.

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“The Clemson Family and the entire college football world are with Hevin as he begins treatment this month. As a program, we’ll wrap our arms around him and his family as he steps away from football temporarily to focus on his health. Hevin, his family and the amazing medical teams that are caring for him will be in our prayers,” wrote Swinney in a statement on May 19, 2026.

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He was a highly touted 4-star prospect coming into the class of 2024. He logged 106 defensive snaps across his first 2 seasons with the Tigers. Now, a pause in his football journey as doctors discovered a mass in Brown-Shuler’s chest, which was subsequently identified as Hodgkin lymphoma.

Despite the challenging period, Brown-Shuler released an optimistic statement via Clemson Athletics, noting that his medical prognosis is “very good” and that he intends to return to the field for the 2027 football season.

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“Recently, after doctors discovered a mass in my chest, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. While this news was difficult to receive, I am grateful that the prognosis is very good, and I am approaching this challenge with optimism and determination,” wrote Shuler in his message.

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“I have already experienced incredible care and support from the Clemson community and my Pace community. Because of the people around me, I have been connected with outstanding doctors and have received exceptional medical care, for which I am deeply thankful. I can’t wait to run down that hill and touch Howard’s Rock again for the 2027 football season.”

This is a developing story…

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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