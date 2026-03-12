Clemson CB Linked to Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

The pre-draft process, the NFL Combine, and Pro Day aren’t usually for top players to bolster their draft stock. In truth, the opportunities become a chance for dark horses to rise and for NFL teams to notice. One such dark horse was Clemson’s veteran cornerback. The 5’11” and 186 lbs shutout corner impressed with fast feet and body control at this year’s combine. But his Pro Day participation status has been significantly hindered.

According to reports, Clemson’s CB Avieon Terrell will not participate in the Tigers’ Pro Day on March 12. His decision stems from a minor hamstring injury he suffered at the Combine, which is preventing him from participating today. Nevertheless, the Atlanta, Georgia, native has finally picked the March 30th date to work out in front of scouts. Will the setback eventually hamper Terrell’s draft stock?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…