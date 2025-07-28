Clemson Could Expose Brian Kelly’s Biggest Habit as Dabo Swinney Adds to Death Valley Debate

At ACC Football Kickoff, Dabo Swinney fired back at critics questioning Clemson’s recent run. The HC didn’t flinch, proudly defending his program’s consistency. “Every single player who’s come through Clemson since I got here in February 2009 has left with a championship,” said Swinney. And “That’s not opinion, that’s fact. The narratives can say what they want.” So, for Dabo, the doubters can spin their stories, but the Tigers’ trophy case speaks louder. Now, is it because of their schedule?

Well, Clemson’s path to the Playoff isn’t easy—but it’s not a gauntlet either. The Tigers are hosting LSU in a marquee “Death Valley vs. Death Valley” showdown that could shape their season early. After that, Memorial Stadium stays busy with visits from Syracuse, SMU, and a loaded Duke team. Then FSU also heads to Clemson in what could be a defining ACC clash. But the road still has bumps.

Yes, Clemson’s roster is stacked—but questions remain, especially in the secondary, running back, and safety. On the July 27th episode of Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles, ACC Network’s Roddy Jones pointed out that Clemson could exploit Brian Kelly’s most puzzling trait—abandoning the run, even when it’s working. As Jones put it best, saying, “I mean, the matchup most likely—because LSU, not just at times, but a lot of the time last year—point blank refused to hand the football off….One of my most frustrating comments at SEC Media Days was…, ‘LSU’s offensive line couldn’t run block last year.’ And it drives me crazy, because my response is, ‘Well, did they get a chance to prove it?'” If Clemson’s defense is strong at putting pressure on the quarterback, and LSU doesn’t run the ball enough, it could lead to their downfall, again. But is there any past proof?

Here, Roddy Jones pointed to LSU’s baffling play-calling in big games, where flashes of run-game success were quickly abandoned. “You go A&M game, Alabama game—it’s like 12 yards, 18 yards, eight yards, four yards, six yards, 12 yards—and then just don’t run it again till the fourth quarter,” he said. So, for Jones, the issue wasn’t the offensive line; it was not giving them the chance to impose their will. But, Clemson’s best shot? Win in the trenches.

As Roddy Jones put it, “The matchup’s going to be down the field,” but the Clemson Tigers’ D-line holds the real edge. On the flip side, LSU’s O-line lost three studs to the draft—including both tackles. So, if Clemson can pressure Garrett Nussmeier early and often, Jones believes it’s simple: “Point blank, Clemson wins this football game.” And now, Clemson HC Dabo Swinney weighs in on the age-old debate: Who owns the real Death Valley—Clemson or LSU?

Clemson’s HC makes his stance clear

Dabo Swinney didn’t shy away from the “Death Valley” debate when asked on SportsCenter during ACC Media Days. With Clemson and LSU clashing to open the 2025 season, the long-standing title dispute is back in the spotlight. “These are two great programs… great respect for LSU,” said Swinney, before pointing reporters toward a bit of homework. “Just Google Coach McMillian, who was the head coach at PC… That stuff is historical fact. I’ll let you do the research and report back. I’ll be tuned in for your report.” So, his message? Let history—and the scoreboard on August 30—do the talking.

Well, Swinney’s “homework assignment” points back to the mid-1940s, when Presbyterian coach Lonnie McMillian dubbed Clemson’s Memorial Stadium “Death Valley” after a brutal 76–0 loss. Every year after, he’d say, “I’m taking my boys to Death Valley.” The nickname stuck—and soon, it was part of Clemson tradition. Meanwhile, LSU didn’t adopt the title until 1959, and it took decades to catch on nationally. So, history, it seems, gives Clemson the edge in this turf war.

Right now, with both teams CFB heavyweights, the “real Death Valley” debate is burning hotter than ever. And on August 30, when LSU steps into Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, the turf might finally do the talking.