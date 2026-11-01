Clemson Football Player Hospitalized After Being Carted Off Field Following Head-to-Head Collision

When a 300-pound offensive lineman drops motionless on the turf, every player on the field knows the game has stopped mattering. That terrifying reality hit Doak Campbell Stadium hard during the second quarter of the Clemson vs. Florida State matchup when Tigers starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon went down after a violent head-to-head collision.

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What started as a routine internal play quickly turned into a major emergency. The game was halted for nearly ten minutes as medical crews rushed out, ultimately carting Thurmon off the field and rushing him to a local hospital.

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Thurmon, a total powerhouse and standing 6-foot-5-inches tall, playing starting left guard, did exactly what he always does: he jumped right into the mess from behind to push the pile forward.

Out of nowhere, a Florida State linebacker came flying downhill at top speed, leading with his helmet and smacking directly into Thurmon’s helmet. The brutal impact dropped Thurmon to the turf instantly, and he didn’t move a muscle.

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The stadium went eerily silent as medical teams and trainers from both sidelines sprinted out to help.

“Elyjah Thurmon, we believe, is the injured Clemson Tiger. And they have been able to get him on the backboard,” one of the broadcasters said. “Seven and a half minutes or so, this play occurred. We have confirmed it is Thurman. We’ve seen a replay; we’re not going to show you. Basically, it is a head-on play with the linebacker for Florida State toward the end of the run. There is a lot of concern about Elyjah Thurmon.”

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The game was delayed for nearly 10 incredibly tense minutes while the emergency crew worked with total caution. In an awesome show of sportsmanship that totally looked past the school rivalry, players from both teams walked out onto the field, took a knee together, and made a huge circle to pray for him.

Knowing how serious it was, the TV broadcast cut away to commercials twice and chose not to show even a single slow-motion replay of the scary hit out of respect.

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Because any potential head, neck, or spine injury is super serious, the medical staff went into full precaution mode. Trainers spent several minutes carefully locking down Thurmon’s neck with a cervical collar so it couldn’t move even a millimeter. Then they carefully strapped him down onto a rigid backboard before lifting him onto the motorized injury cart.

“I can’t. I can’t,” Swinney said during the half-time when asked about the update. “Other than he was responsive and moving, but nothing at this time.”

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Fortunately, Thurmon gave everyone the exact sign they were desperately praying for. He managed to lift his arm and give a clear, definitive thumbs-up to the crowd!

That little gesture was a massive relief, letting everyone know that he was fully conscious, alert, and could move his hands and upper body right after taking such a devastating hit.

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An ambulance was already waiting with its doors wide open right outside the tunnel to rush Thurmon to FSU Health Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which was only about 4 miles away from Doak Campbell Stadium, for evaluation.

In a really touching moment, his mom, who had traveled all the way to Florida to watch her son play, ran down from her seat in the stands. She jumped right into the back of the ambulance to ride with him and hold his hand the whole way to the ER, giving him some much-needed love and comfort during a super stressful situation.

As a former four-star recruit from the 2024 class, Thurmon has become a pillar of the team’s offense. His absence is another heavy blow to a Clemson offensive line already reshuffled by injuries. Right now, he remains under medical care at the hospital, undergoing advanced testing, including CT scans and MRIs, to check for concussions and spinal trauma.

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While the team waits for official medical updates from head coach Dabo Swinney over the next 24 to 48 hours, the college football community is flooding social media with love for the young lineman.