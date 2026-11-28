College football rivalries thrive on unwritten rules, and Saturday’s clash in Death Valley delivered one before kickoff. While the Tigers and Gamecocks prepared to battle on the field, South Carolina’s live rooster, Sir Big Spur, was left back home after being barred from entering Memorial Stadium.

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Ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. kickoff, a game-day update pointed out that Clemson denied Sir Big Spur entry into Memorial Stadium under its March 2024 Domestic Animals Policy; the school strictly enforced the rule this time around. USA Today‘s Lauren Beasley shared the update on X before the game.

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According to mascot handler Van Clark, Clemson officials cited a campus-wide policy banning domesticated animals inside university buildings to keep the famous Old English Black-Breasted Red Fighting Gamecock off the sidelines for the 123rd Palmetto Bowl.

While Clemson adopted its March 2024 Domestic Animals Policy, allowing well-behaved pets in outdoor campus areas while barring them from indoor facilities, the Tigers had previously granted Sir Big Spur an exemption for the 2024 rivalry game.

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Clark told The State that he submitted a request weeks before the matchup, only to be turned down and see his subsequent appeals denied just days before kickoff.

“They cited a no-live-mascot policy. We pushed, but ultimately their admin said they stood with the policy,” Clark wrote in a text message to The State. “We hope to revisit later.”

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Clemson confirmed the decision in a statement to The Athletic, noting that the two athletic departments discussed the matter beforehand.

“Clemson notified South Carolina that the live mascot would not be permitted in Memorial Stadium,” the statement read. “South Carolina officials were understanding and did not bring the live mascot to the 2026 game.”

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While Clemson pointed strictly to written campus regulations, the timing of the crackdown is hard to separate from what happened the last time Sir Big Spur visited Death Valley.

Following South Carolina’s 17-14 upset victory at Clemson in November 2024, a viral postgame photo showed Sir Big Spur standing directly on the Tiger paw logo at midfield.

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Social media rumors quickly spread, claiming the handlers had allowed the rooster to relieve itself on the midfield emblem before walking away.

South Carolina athletics officials strongly denied the claim at the time, calling it false and defending Clark and his wife, Beth.

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Although Clemson did not directly link its latest decision to the 2024 incident, the midfield photograph has once again become a talking point in the rivalry.

For South Carolina fans, Sir Big Spur is far more than just a mascot. An official fixture of Gamecocks athletics since 1999, the live bird, currently Sir Big Spur VII, typically patrols the sidelines in a custom glass enclosure mounted on a remote-controlled cart during home games.

Van and Beth Clark, retired educators and South Carolina alums who live on a farm near Edgefield, have cared for and managed the mascot program since taking over game-day duties in 2019.

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The rooster has even survived internal drama before, including a brief 2022 naming-rights dispute between current and former owners that temporarily saw the bird rebranded as “The General” for three days before the university restored the “Sir Big Spur” name.

With the Clarks and Sir Big Spur staying home in Edgefield on Saturday, costumed mascot Cocky had to handle sideline duties alone. Van Clark noted he hopes to “revisit” the issue with Clemson later.