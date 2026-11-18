Dabo Swinney’s grip on Clemson is looking shakier than ever. Once one of college football’s most untouchable powerhouses, the two-time national champion is now fighting to defend his legacy amid a disastrous season. And in a humiliating twist, the coach who once had Clemson football at his fingertips is now struggling to get through a locked door in his own building.

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After nearly 55 minutes of defending his program, Dabo Swinney tried leaving through his usual door. The passcode he normally entered wasn’t working. He gave it another go before heading toward another exit at the back of the room. The State’s Chapel Fowler shared the moment on X. The head coach laughed as he walked away but couldn’t resist a parting shot, clearly offended by the occurence.

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“Well, maybe I won’t be here,” he said. “Some of y’all might get your wish.”

It was a lighthearted remark on the surface, but it has depth. Tuesday’s news conference was already an uncomfortable affair. Three days earlier, Clemson had suffered a miserable 20-6 home defeat to Georgia Tech, a team that entered the game with a 2-7 record. The Tigers couldn’t find the end zone. Their season was slipping away.

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Dabo Swinney had plenty to say about the criticism coming his way. The Tigers are 6-4, their College Football Playoff hopes are gone, and Friday’s trip to Duke hardly looks like an easy escape. They enter as a 12.5-point underdog and will have to turn to third-string QB Trent Pearman, a former walk-on.

Starting QB Tait Reynolds is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Georgia Tech. Backup Christopher Vizzina was also injured in that game. That’s hardly the situation Dabo Swinney would have drawn up for a must-win stretch. But his confidence hasn’t taken much of a hit.

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During the latest interview, Dabo Swinney had just spent the better part of an hour explaining why Clemson shouldn’t be ready to move on from him.

“We want to win a bunch more,” he declared. “We’re going to win a bunch more. Coach Swinney’s gonna win another national championship.”

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The 56-year-old went further, predicting another national title by 2031. He described the current stretch as a rough patch and insisted he had plenty of time to turn things around. That’s a bold promise from a team that couldn’t score a touchdown against Georgia Tech. But Dabo Swinney isn’t treating his current predicament as the beginning of the end.

There is, however, a difference between Dabo Swinney believing he can rebuild Clemson and the people upstairs sharing that confidence. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken reported that firing the longtime coach is under consideration. Speaking on the Jim Rome Show, he pointed to growing concern within the school’s administration about the direction of the program.

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“He seems to keep leaning on his resume, but I know people in the administration at Clemson are worried about what is going to happen if there’s not a course correction,” he said. “I know that firing him is on the table, but it’s also $57 million.”

Dabo Swinney’s resume has weight. He owns a 193-57 record at Clemson, nine ACC championships, and two national titles. He has also taken the Tigers to seven College Football Playoffs. His last national championship came in 2018, when Clemson defeated Alabama. But past success can only carry him so far.

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Clemson made the playoff in 2024, but things have gone downhill since. The Tigers finished 7-6 last season and are now 6-4, with no real shot at the playoff. Dabo Swinney doesn’t want his entire tenure judged by two bad years.

“People get mad when I defend who we are around here because they want to look at just two years, and I own that,” he said. “That’s completely fair game. I’ve also coached 250 games here. That’s fair game, too. They all count.”

Friday’s game against Duke now carries more weight than a regular November matchup. The South Carolina rivalry game follows, giving Dabo Swinney two remaining opportunities to show that his team hasn’t completely lost its way.