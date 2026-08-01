Clemson Legend Set to Join ACC Rival’s Coaching Staff in Key Offensive Role

Football has a funny way of coming full circle. DeAndre Hopkins built his legacy catching touchdown passes at Clemson, becoming one of the most feared wide receivers in college football history. Now, the Tigers icon is stepping onto the coaching carousel, and he is doing it right inside Clemson’s own backyard with ACC rival Georgia Tech.

Reports from CBS Sports confirmed that Georgia Tech is hiring Hopkins as an assistant wide receivers coach. Working on Brent Key’s staff, Hopkins will help mentor Atlanta’s young pass-catchers. It is a transition that turns a legendary playing career into a brand new coaching adventure.

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“DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all time, but his value to our program goes far beyond that,” he said in a statement. “He has an exceptional knowledge of what we’re doing on offense due to his long relationship with George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he’s a leader of men that I’m very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field.”

Georgia Tech OC George Godsey coached DeAndre Hopkins with the Houston Texans, first as QBs coach and later as offensive coordinator. The two also crossed paths again while Godsey was on Baltimore’s coaching staff. Trust already existed for the former Tiger before he ever walked into Georgia Tech’s building.

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DeAndre Hopkins spent last week with the New England Patriots during training camp, getting a look at life from the coaching side instead of the receiver room. He worked closely with WRs coach Todd Downing, sat in on coaching and scouting sessions, and was on the practice field for four straight workouts. Now, that move looked like someone testing the waters before jumping into a new career.

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Once his stint in Foxborough wrapped up, DeAndre Hopkins headed to Atlanta. Reports quickly surfaced that Georgia Tech planned to add him to its offensive staff, and the school made it official Friday. The Yellow Jackets didn’t hide their excitement either as they posted on social media, “A legend joins the staff. Welcome to The Flats.”

DeAndre Hopkins is a legend. If you look at his NFL production, he piled up 1,006 receptions, 13,295 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns across 13 seasons with the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens. He earned five All-Pro selections and produced seven 1,000-yard seasons, establishing himself as one of the defining receivers.

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He still hasn’t formally announced his retirement, but actions speak louder than press releases. Spending time with the Patriots’ coaching staff, followed immediately by accepting a full-time college coaching role, paints a pretty clear picture. But now, he’s set to work for a rival ACC school.

Clemson legacy meets new challenge

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t need an introduction anywhere in the ACC. From 2010 through 2012 at Clemson, he finished with 206 catches, 3,020 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns before leaving early for the 2013 NFL Draft. In his junior season alone, he posted 82 receptions, 1,405 yards, and 18 touchdowns.

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The record book still hasn’t caught up with DeAndre Hopkins. Eighteen touchdown catches in one season is still sitting there. It’s the same for the 27 scores in a career. Even the yardage lists have him hanging around near the very top. In 2025, Clemson welcomed him into the Clemson Hall of Fame.

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Clemson and Georgia Tech remain conference rivals, with this season’s matchup scheduled for Nov. 14 in Death Valley. DeAndre Hopkins won’t be wearing shoulder pads this time, but he’ll still have a headset on the opposing sideline.

For Georgia Tech, adding someone who has caught passes from NFL QBs for more than a decade is an easy bet. Players listen differently when advice comes from someone who’s lived it at the highest level. Now DeAndre Hopkins will try teaching the next generation how to do the same.