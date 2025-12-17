Clemson OC Drops Huge Pinstripe Bowl Injury Update, Talks Joining Ranks of $110M Brother Lincoln Riley

2025 was supposed to be a grand year for Clemson. Instead, it turned out to be a nightmare, largely due to the team’s offensive woes. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has become a polarizing figure at Clemson now, but he still has to lead the Tigers through the Pinstripe Bowl. Riley had some positive news to share about Cade Klubnik, who has developed yet another injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cade Klubnik sparked worry among fans by not throwing at practice on Monday, as Clemson prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl. It will be his last game for the program, which is why the game holds a special significance for the QB and Clemson. Garrett Riley updated on December 17 that Klubnik has become a more active participant in practice since, and he fully expected that the QB was “good to go” after injuring his thumb.

Meanwhile, Riley has been busy trying to deal with his troubles. A disappointing Clemson offense has pushed fans to call for his dismissal, naturally. Rumors of his exit gained more fuel with Riley interviewing for the North Texas and Coastal Carolina jobs. For now, Clemson is his main priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My whole focus is operating here at Clemson. This is an unbelievable place to work and live. Certainly didn’t have the season we wanted, but that’s sports. I’m telling you, my whole focus is about being here and giving us the chance to cap it off with a great bowl win.”

This is a developing story.