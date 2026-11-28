College football rivalries often divide players, fans, and entire communities, but some challenges can bring people together in unexpected ways. Away from the field, personal struggles can create connections that go beyond team loyalties and the competition between two programs. Clemson defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Schuler has opened up about the support he received from former South Carolina quarterback Steven Garcia during his cancer treatment.

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Despite representing two fierce college rivals, Garcia reached out to Brown-Schuler during one of the toughest periods of his life, offering encouragement as the Clemson player faced an uncertain future in football.

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“It’s kind of like a big brother, and he always just encourages me to, like, bro, like, you’re coming back. We’re gonna speak this thing into existence. I’m a firm believer in that. Every single night, every single morning, all day, every day, just positivity. I think the fact that his was stage 4 and he’s out in the yard like playing with his kids,” Brown-Schuler said.

Brown-Schuler’s cancer diagnosis had put his football future in doubt even before his connection with Garcia became a source of encouragement. In the spring of 2026, the Clemson defensive lineman was told he would probably have to step away from football for the remainder of the year.

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He then began six rounds of chemotherapy, a difficult process that also saw him lose 36 pounds. During that period, the two exchanged pictures showing themselves connected to medical equipment, giving them a way to understand what the other was experiencing.

Garcia’s encouragement carried particular meaning because he was also dealing with a serious cancer battle.

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On September 22, 2026, the former South Carolina quarterback underwent an 11-hour surgery that involved removing a foot of his colon. Rather than allowing their college football loyalties to define their relationship, the two found common ground in the challenges they were facing.

Their conversations continued as both went through treatment. About a month after his surgery, Garcia called Brown-Schuler while the Clemson player was preparing for his final chemotherapy infusion.

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During the call, Garcia told him, “Ringing that bell today, that’s a he-l of a feeling,” before encouraging him to look ahead to the next chapter. He also assured Brown-Schuler that he and his family would be there if he ever needed anything.

The support between the two became even more meaningful as they received significant medical updates.

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On November 3, Brown-Schuler was declared in complete remission, marking a major milestone after months of treatment. However, the same day brought another challenge for Garcia, who underwent surgery to remove a growth from his right lung.

Six days later, Garcia received encouraging news from his doctors. The margins from the surgery were negative, meaning no cancer cells were found at the edges of the removed tissue.

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The update indicated that the growth had been successfully removed, giving Garcia another reason for hope as he continued through his recovery.

Garcia has also made it clear that his support for Brown-Schuler extends beyond their connection during treatment. Speaking about the Clemson player, he said, “At the end of the day, I’m rooting for that kid. He’s got a fan in me for the rest of his playing career.”

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is built on years of competition, with both programs representing opposite sides of one of college football’s most closely followed matchups. But Brown-Schuler and Garcia’s experiences have offered a reminder that personal battles can matter far more than the result of a game.