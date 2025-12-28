Clemson QB Close to Tears as Dabo Swinney Continues Disappointing Streak

With more than two minutes left on fourth-and-11, the Clemson QB had one final chance. But Cade Klubnik stood in the pocket as the clock bled away and Yankee Stadium froze around him. A wave of Penn State defenders crashed in, ending the play and his college career in one brutal moment. He rose, walked to the sideline, and never looked back, as that sack was the final snap.

With that, Clemson lost 10-22 to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl, marking the fourth time in Klubnik’s career his offense scored 10 or fewer points. When the QB asked about his time with the Tigers and Dabo Swinney, he didn’t control his emotions.

“It’s been a good four years … yeah,” said Klubnik, pausing to fight back tears.

