Clemson TE Finally Breaks Silence On Arrest That Triggered Dabo Swinney’s Sanctions

August 17 was supposed to be just another quiet preseason Sunday in Clemson. Instead, police lights flashed near campus, and tight end Ian Schieffelin, still settling into his new football role after a basketball career, was cited for driving under the influence. Officers said he crossed the center line at speed; the initial charge carried immediate headlines and plenty of finger-pointing before the full story emerged.

Now, a week and a half later, Ian Schieffelin has tried to steady the narrative. In a statement released through his lawyers, he said, “After all the evidence was reviewed, the DUI charge has been dismissed … I accepted a traffic ticket for reckless driving.” He also added that he will sit out the LSU opener as part of the resolution. “I am determined to learn from this experience and move forward with renewed focus.” The statement feels deliberate, short on excuses, and long on accountability, while confirming the athletic department’s one-game suspension.

He doubled down on that accountability in a second paragraph aimed squarely at fans and teammates. He said, “I fully understand the responsibility that comes with being a student-athlete at Clemson … I have learned a valuable lesson from this experience, and my commitment is to grow from this and to represent Clemson with the integrity and character it deserves.” By showing respect for law enforcement and the university, Schieffelin seems intent on reiterating that this was a lapse, not a pattern.

His absence against LSU forces an early depth-chart shuffle. Josh Sapp is the most experienced option, true freshman Christian Bentancur brings red-zone size, and sophomore Olsen Patt-Henry offers versatility. Dabo Swinney hasn’t named a starter, but whoever trots out first will have an unexpected spotlight, one created by a teammate’s misstep and the program’s quick decision to respond and move on.