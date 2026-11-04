Clemson Veteran Athlete Forced Into Medical Retirement Midseason, Dabo Swinney Issues Statement

Armon Mason fought injuries for six years at Clemson, but his body finally gave out. The sixth-year defensive end announced his medical retirement on Monday, ending a career battered by relentless setbacks. And for Dabo Swinney and Clemson, the writing had been on the wall long before Mason made it official.

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“Honestly, we didn’t think he’d play again… But he wanted to try… He’s truly an amazing kid.” Mason’s injury flared up after just two games this season, leaving him “in pain every day,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained, as reported by journalist Chapel Fowler on X.

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Mason’s November 2 Instagram announcement revealed just how difficult the decision had been.

“Recently, I had to make one of the harder decisions in my life to medically retire from football,” Mason wrote. “A lot of ups and downs, specifically the last almost three years with my playing health. I convinced myself I could outrun it, but my body and mind finally caught up to me.”

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Swinney had already confirmed Mason’s situation during his October 28 media conference, explaining that the defensive end would take a medical hardship and would not return to the field.

“He’s going to be moving into taking a medical. The pain has come back that he’s dealt with, with that rod in his leg,” Swinney said.

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Mason arrived at Clemson in 2021 as a walk-on after initially committing to Mississippi Valley State. He redshirted, worked on the scout team, and eventually earned a scholarship.

In 2022, he recorded one tackle across six games before missing the entire 2023 season with an injury. He returned in 2024, registering seven tackles, including 2.5 for loss, across nine appearances. Another injury then sidelined him for all of 2025.

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By the spring of 2026, Clemson expected Mason to take a medical hardship, but he wasn’t ready to give up. Instead, he asked for one final opportunity.

“He made it through mat drills… he made it through spring ball, he made it through summer… he made it through fall camp,” Swinney said.

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Mason returned against LSU in the season opener, recording a tackle before making another appearance against Georgia Southern. But after just 19 snaps across two games, the pain returned, ending his comeback.

In his Instagram announcement, Mason also reflected on the relationships he built at Clemson. He described teammates he met at 17 as “brothers for life” and thanked those who supported him through years of injuries and rehabilitation.

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Swinney praised Mason’s determination, acknowledging how much effort it took just to return to the field.

“You talk about an amazing kid,” Swinney said of Mason, “and really proud of his effort that he put in. Because he’s been hurt for a couple years. And again, the fact that he was even able to get back and be available – I’m happy for him, because he did get to play some and he got a chance to get back out there. But unfortunately, this game, sometimes that’s how it goes.”

Mason never started a game for the Tigers and entered this season as a third-string defensive end. However, he accomplished plenty beyond football, earning a psychology degree in May 2025 and completing microinternships with Netflix in 2024 and Live! Entertainment in 2026.

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He also comes from a prominent sports family. His father, the late Anthony Mason, played 13 NBA seasons and won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1995. His cousin, NFL defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, also played at Clemson.

Despite retiring, Mason will retain his scholarship and remain with the Tigers through the season. He is also expected to participate in Clemson’s Senior Day celebrations later in November.

Clemson enters its November 7 matchup against Syracuse at 5-3 following a 36-24 victory over Florida State. Mason’s retirement is unlikely to significantly affect the defensive rotation, with Will Heldt starting at right defensive end, Caden Story backing him up, and Jahiem Lawson occupying the left side.

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But Mason’s Clemson career was never defined by his place on the depth chart. He arrived as a walk-on, earned a scholarship, and fought through multiple injuries for one last chance to play. That final comeback lasted only 19 snaps, but it gave him something he had spent years working toward: another opportunity to wear the Tigers’ uniform before walking away.