The rivalry between Clemson-South Carolina managed to squeeze just about everything into four quarters. A touchdown that sparked a mass confrontation, police officers and state troopers rushing onto the field, every player receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and a finish that left South Carolina staring at a defeat it thought it had escaped.

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Neither team had a College Football Playoff path left to chase. But this game carries its own weight. The rivalry dates to 1896, and state bragging rights don’t need a playoff committee to make them valuable. Still, the way Clemson got this one was something else.

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Clemson steals it on the final play

Clemson won 21-17 in the 123rd Palmetto Bowl on November 28. And it took until the final two seconds to settle it. South Carolina looked close to getting out of Death Valley with a 17-14 win. But the Tigers didn’t let that happen. Trailing by three with 2:33 remaining, they needed one final drive. And walk-on QB Trent Pearman delivered.

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Clemson covered 77 yards, leaning on its fifth-year walk-on QB to keep the comeback alive when the pressure was highest. The decisive break came through a defensive pass interference penalty against South Carolina. It put the Tigers on the 2-yard line, leaving them with a choice to settle for a potential tying field goal or go for the win. They chose the latter.

Icon Sportswire CLEMSON, SC – NOVEMBER 20: Clemson logo during a women s college basketball game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers on November 20, 2024 in Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson, S.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 20 Womens – South Carolina at Clemson EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241120256

Pearman spotted Bryant Wesco Jr. in the left corner of the end zone and delivered the 1-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining. Just like that, 17-14 became 21-17. But the game’s nastiest moment had happened way before that.

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One touchdown triggers an all-out brawl

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With 25 seconds left in the first half, LaNorris Sellers broke loose for a 13-yard rushing touchdown. South Carolina moved ahead 10-7, but the celebration quickly turned ugly.

Clemson DB Ashton Hampton delivered a late hit as the QB went down. Gamecocks players immediately confronted Hampton. The Tigers charged in to defend him, and within moments, both benches emptied. The space behind the end zone was swallowed by a mass of players pushing, grabbing, and shoving.

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Coaches and officials tried to pull players away, but the confrontation kept spreading. Kourtney Kelly of Clemson and South Carolina OL Hank Purvis were among those penalized for their involvement. Hampton also received a personal foul.

Officials had to step in with a rare blanket call to calm things down. Even though only a handful of players were actually throwing shoves, the referee hit every player on both rosters with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Nobody got ejected as the blanket flag was simply used as a warning to stop the benches from clearing again. And the refs still needed plenty of help.

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Police intervene as rivalry boils over

Coaches and referees weren’t the only ones trying to separate the teams. Police officers, state troopers, and stadium security personnel joined the effort as the fight continued.

The scene was particularly chaotic as both teams made their way toward the locker rooms at halftime. Personnel from multiple levels of security moved onto the field, trying to keep the players apart.

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Even Clemson’s mascot found itself caught up in the unusual commotion. The rivalry wasn’t finished producing uncomfortable scenes, either.

Bad blood like this is nothing new for this rivalry. Back in November 2004, a massive fourth-quarter bench-clearing brawl broke out between these two teams in Death Valley, forcing police onto the field to break it up. Both schools ended up forfeiting their bowl game invitations that year as punishment.

Shane Beamer looked pissed amid Clemson’s field celebration

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After Pearman’s winning touchdown, Clemson fans stormed onto Frank Howard Field. Fireworks and smoke filled the stadium as fans celebrated a dramatic victory.

Shane Beamer and Dabo Swinney crossed paths after the final whistle. The South Carolina coach appeared visibly frustrated while meeting the Tigers’ coach, a very different picture from the friendly pregame conversation the two had shared earlier.

An emotional night for Trent Pearman

The 5th-year walk-on QB looked emotional after he completed the game-winning pass. He bowed his head as teammates rushed to him to celebrate. Even as they walked off the field, he appeared emotional with maybe a tear or two.

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Pearman finished 17-of-27 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Olsen Patt-Henry in the second quarter. His biggest contribution, though, came when Clemson had virtually no room left for another mistake.

He completed a 12-play drive, adding 33 rushing yards and 19 passing yards along the way. When the winning pass landed, his emotional state was understandable. It was the play that beat South Carolina when all hope seemed lost.

South Carolina had the lead. Clemson had the last word. And in a rivalry that has been running since 1896, that is the part nobody in Columbia will enjoy remembering.