Clemson WR Comes Clean on Decision to Sue NCAA Amid Promising Update

Ever since Diego Pavia fought to win another year of eligibility, the NCAA has been swamped by lawsuits. The most high-profile case this year involved Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who has sought a waiver. Now, a veteran Clemson wide receiver has joined the fold.

“It never has been about the money. I came from a JUCO where I didn’t receive any money my first two years of college,” Clemson WR Tristan Smith wrote on X. “It’s about wanting to play football one last year for the Tigers. I’m only asking for a fifth year. A year to grow in my faith and become a better man and player.”

Tristan was denied another year of NCAA eligibility in November. The Tigers’ senior finally filed a lawsuit in January, seeking a permanent injunction. The WR hired prominent business lawyer Darren Heitner to handle his lawsuit. Heitner has expressed confidence that the player would win the case.

“The NCAA arbitrarily denied his waiver, counting JUCO years against the 5-Year Rule, despite providing waivers to many other players with JUCO experience. I look forward to litigating this matter alongside Mark Pepper,” Heitner wrote on X, signaling optimism for Smith. Despite Tristan announcing the lawsuit isn’t for money, his lawsuit argues for missing out on his 2026 potential payday.

According to the court filings, the 6’5″ and 205 lb WR is set to earn anything between $300,000 and $600,000. The NCAA’s denial is a major hurdle in missing out on that sum. Smith has been a productive wide receiver for Clemson, catching 24 passes for 200 yards in the 2025 season. The LaGrange, Georgia, native’s main argument for seeking an additional year of eligibility stems from his JUCO years.

Before coming to Clemson in 2025, Smith played for Southeast Missouri State, an FCS team. He had an exceptional year, catching 76 passes for 934 yards and averaging a stellar 84.9 yards per game. While the Southeast Missouri stint counts towards his eligibility, Smith spent his 2022 and 2023 seasons at Hutchinson Community College.

Smith’s attorneys are confident that the player will receive an additional year, as Diego Pavia had a similar JUCO stint and was eventually granted a permanent injunction. Moreover, there has also been a favorable order, making things even more optimistic for the Clemson senior.

South Carolina judge shows sympathy towards Tristan Smith’s eligibility case

Tristan had filed his lawsuit in South Carolina, and a judge denied the WR’s request to join the team’s practices for the 2026 season. While the order may look like a jolt for the Clemson WR, the judge has scheduled a prominent hearing on February 3. He even commented on the merits of the case, saying that Smith has a strong argument.

“The NCAA’s denial appears arbitrary and capricious, consistent with judicial findings in other districts,” Judge Jessica Salvini said. “This order is necessary because of the immediate need to allow Mr. Smith to join his team for practices and roster planning, to prevent irreparable harm to his college and professional football career, and to allow him to effectuate his NIL and revenue-sharing opportunities.”

All scenarios now point to Smith being granted an extra year of eligibility for the 2026 season. Coming back to Clemson, Smith will most likely have a prominent role behind WRs like Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore, and sophomore Tyler Brown. It would also alleviate Tristan’s concerns about his career trajectory and might even bolster his chances of becoming a late-round NFL draft pick in 2027. All that remains now is for Tristan to win his lawsuit.