Clemson WR Faces Dilemma as NCAA Lawsuit Struggles to Solve Trinidad Chambliss-Like Problem

Trinidad Chambliss’ return for Ole Miss in the 2026 season hangs in limbo after the NCAA denied his waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. Similarly, Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith faces a parallel uncertainty, with his future unresolved as the court deliberates. Now, a fresh development has surfaced.

Tristan Smith, on Sunday, revealed his struggle with the court. The next court date in his eligibility case versus the NCAA has been postponed from March 31 to June 8. That uncertainty hasn’t helped him at all. It just made him feel more unsettled.

“I just wanted to take some time to thank everyone that is supporting me throughout this entire process. I know without the support I’d probably wouldn’t even be here. My court date has been moved to June 8th. Even though that might seem a ways away God never says oops. Go Tigers,” said Tristan Smith.

Although Smith isn’t completely without hope, since he’s looking for fifth-year eligibility, which is not uncommon in CFB, his words reveal a sense of hidden emotional stress and concern about his future. That concern is understandable, especially after Ole Miss star QB Chambliss’ pursuit of another season of eligibility was denied, with a ruling stating that Ole Miss officials and the quarterback failed to provide adequate medical evidence.

But Smith’s case is not the same as Chambliss’. If the court deems it fair, there is a solid chance for the Clemson WR. But for now, his case remains a 50–50 situation. However, Smith’s eligibility battle with the NCAA does not stop here.

After his waiver request for a fifth year was denied in November, the Clemson WR took the fight to court. His case remains unresolved, leaving his future hanging in limbo, but Smith’s path hasn’t been typical. He spent a couple of seasons playing at the JUCO level before playing at the FCS level in 2024. Thereafter, Smith transferred to Clemson, but along the way, he lost academic credits. That inadvertently pushed his graduation timeline back by a year. That extra season matters. But here’s where Smith holds a potential edge in his case.

Other players with JUCO backgrounds, including Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and former teammate Malik Brown, have been granted similar relief, adding fuel to Smith’s argument. Perhaps that’s why last week he appeared before a Pickens County judge seeking an injunction that would allow him to play in 2026 while his case moves through the courts.

However, the request was denied. Now, only time will tell the outcome, but losing the WR could sting. Smith showed promise on the field, finishing his debut season with the Tigers with 24 catches for 239 yards. Still, as the waiting continues, so does the uncertainty. Here, Chambliss’ case is unfolding similarly.

Trinidad Chambliss’ future with the Rebels is still in the air

The Ole Miss QB’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Mississippi’s Chancery Court of Lafayette County last week. They were seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions that would enable Trinidad Chambliss to play one more season for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The NCAA denied Chambliss a sixth-year waiver on January 9. Why? It cited inadequate medical documentation from his treating physician. Chambliss proceeded to sue, claiming the NCAA ignored his 2022 Ferris State absence due to respiratory and post-COVID issues, plus extensive medical evidence.

“In Trinidad’s case, the NCAA failed in its mission to foster his well-being and development as a student-athlete,” stated the filing, accusing the organization of acting in an “arbitrary and capricious manner.”

Ole Miss officials submitted 91 pages of medical records, including statements from doctors and Ferris State staff detailing chronic illness, breathing issues, and heart-related symptoms. Unlike many eligibility lawsuits, Chambliss’ case does not challenge NCAA rules themselves. Instead, his attorneys insist the rules simply weren’t applied as written.

“We’re asking that they be applied based on the totality of the circumstances,” said attorney Tom Mars.

Chambliss, who has already signed to play for Ole Miss in 2026 on a deal reportedly worth up to $6 million, is coming off a breakout season. Now, his future hinges on a courtroom.