Clemson’s Cade Klubnik Trains With C.J. Stroud in Las Vegas After Surprising Pro Comparison News

After guiding Clemson to the CFP in 2024, Cade Klubnik had a decision to make. With uncertainty at quarterback behind No. 1 pick Cam Ward, many expected him to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. But Klubnik had other plans—he’s running it back for one final ride in Death Valley. Now entering his senior season, the spotlight is back on. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah weighed in, calling Klubnik a fascinating 2026 draft prospect. His early comp? A bit of Ryan Tannehill. Big frame, mobility, and flashes of upside. So, Klubnik isn’t just returning—he’s returning with something to prove.

Cade Klubnik made a bold call—stay at Clemson and level up. After a breakout 2024 season under OC Garrett Riley, he’s proving it was the right move. Klubnik lit it up with 3,649 yards and 36 TDs, putting the nation on notice. Now, in 2025, the buzz is louder than ever. He’s firmly in the Heisman conversation, holding the second-best odds per Circa Sports. Only Texas’ Arch Manning and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier sit ahead. Now, with momentum building and weapons around him, Klubnik isn’t just back—he’s hunting CFB’s biggest prize. But that’s not all—Klubnik also kicked off the offseason by training with a former Ohio State star.

On July 3, TigerTalk247 dropped a noteworthy update—Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was spotted working out in Las Vegas with none other than Texans star C.J. Stroud. The session, shared via Klubnik’s Instagram, wasn’t just a casual throwaround. NFL names like Justin Fields and Maxx Crosby were also on the scene. So, for Klubnik, it’s more than offseason grind—it’s a statement. Training alongside NFL talent signals one thing loud and clear: he’s chasing Sundays.

But how did he become a top NFL prospect? In Mario Kart, you race your ghost—your best version—and try to beat it. That’s exactly how Cade Klubnik views his journey. Only, his ghost isn’t digital. It’s real. It shows up in the film room, on the practice field, and under the Saturday night lights. And it wears No. 2 in orange and white. “People talk about trying to outwork everybody else,” said Klubnik. “But I’m just trying to outwork yesterday’s me. I’m trying to outwork last year’s me.” And that’s the secret. Because last year’s Cade Klubnik? He was already really, really good.

“Last year, I feel like I did that. I outworked the sophomore-year version of myself,” said Klubnik. Adding, “Now going into this year, I want to outwork last year’s me, where I took a big step. I want to go be even better this year and go be the player I know I can be.”

However, when Klubnik took over full-time in 2023, the hype was massive. A five-star from Austin, Texas—he was supposed to be the next big name in Clemson’s QB legacy, following Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. But the script didn’t go as planned. Like D.J. Uiagalelei before him, Klubnik hit turbulence. The season was filled with red-zone turnovers, missed reads, and shaky execution. The tools were there—but the results didn’t match the promise. Still, he didn’t fold. He reset, refocused, and responded.

But that rocky 2023 season? It lit the fuse. Klubnik went back to the drawing board—fixing his mechanics, grinding film, and locking in on Garrett Riley’s offense. Most importantly, he grew up. “I just put my head down and went to work,” he said. The result? A 2024 breakout. Clemson’s offense turned into a scoring machine, averaging nearly 35 PPG and cracking the top 10 in red zone efficiency. “For the first time since I’ve been here, we’re not a young team,” stated Klubnik. “We’re veteran all around.” Now, with experience up front and rising stars out wide, the Tigers are built to take that next step—and Klubnik is leading the charge.

Interestingly, Clemson’s 2024 surge went hand in hand with Cade Klubnik’s rise. He transformed into one of the sharpest passers in the country—calm in the pocket, smarter under pressure, and lethal downfield. And he didn’t lose the legs that made him a threat on the move. “It’s all about Cade Klubnik,” said ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain. “I think this guy has a chance to be the best quarterback in the entire country.”

While Eric Mac Lain raved about Klubnik’s sky-high ceiling, the real question is—why did Daniel Jeremiah compare him to Ryan Tannehill?

Cade Klubnik’s projected NFL comp

Daniel Jeremiah sees flashes of Ryan Tannehill in Cade Klubnik’s game. The comparison isn’t perfect—Tannehill was a bit bigger with a stronger arm coming out of Texas A&M. But the traits? They line up. “I spent a lot of time combing through old reports to find a comp for Klubnik,” wrote Jeremiah. Adding, “I couldn’t find one that stood out as an ideal match, but his notes read similar to the ones I made for Ryan Tannehill.” So, what connects them? Athleticism, quick feet, and the ability to make plays off-script. Klubnik might not have Tannehill’s size just yet, but his tools and upside are drawing NFL eyes for a reason.

But Jeremiah sees more than just flashes—he sees a real blueprint. “They both throw with touch and timing and excel on loft passes down the field,” he said, drawing parallels between Klubnik and Tannehill. The former Texas A&M star carved out a decade-long NFL career, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. Klubnik isn’t there yet—but the foundation is strong. “He has areas where he needs to continue to improve,” Jeremiah added, “but he has the upside to follow a similar NFL path.” So, the tools are there. Now it’s about polish—and proving it when the lights are brightest.

Look. Ryan Tannehill entered the NFL as the No. 8 overall pick in 2012, drafted by the Miami Dolphins. He spent seven seasons in South Beach before finding new life with the Tennessee Titans. In 2019, he earned Pro Bowl honors and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Before the pros, Tannehill starred at Texas A&M, throwing for 3,744 yards and 29 TDs in his final season. So, as a steady riser with grit and game—traits Cade Klubnik is now channeling.