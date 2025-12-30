Clemson’s Dabo Swinney to Target $5.9B NFL Side Coach to Replace Garrett Riley – Report

Clemson’s offense has been a source of frustration for the better part of three seasons. And Dabo Swinney finally pulled the trigger on a change that was inevitable after the Tigers’ disappointing 7-6 campaign in 2025. The program announced Monday that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley would not be returning. Now, Dabo Swinney is eyeing a proven winner with a championship pedigree to turn around the Tigers’ offensive woes.

That proven winner is the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, Todd Monken. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Monken was “a name tied to head coaching jobs at Oklahoma State and Michigan this coaching carousel.” And Monken is being targeted by Clemson as the next OC. He brings extensive experience as a college offensive coordinator with successful stints at Oklahoma State and Georgia. He won two national titles with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Kirby Smart. He also earned Conference USA Coach of the Year honors at Southern Miss in 2015.

A longtime NFL assistant now in his third season with the Ravens, Monken has worked closely with quarterback Lamar Jackson, helping him win his second MVP award in 2023 in Monken’s first year as play-caller. Sources have indicated that Monken is “looking to get back to the college game,” which could make Clemson an attractive landing spot for the 59-year-old coordinator.

Monken’s resume speaks for itself. At Georgia, Monken helped build back-to-back national championship offenses from 2020-2022. He developed quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels while orchestrating a 65-7 demolition of TCU in the 2022 title game. Before that, he turned around Southern Miss from an 0-12 disaster in 2012 to a 9-5 Conference USA West division champion by 2015. He produced a 4,000-yard passer and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.

At Oklahoma State, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2011-2012, Monken set school records for total yards, passing yards, completion percentage, points scored, and passing touchdowns. He also developed quarterback Brandon Weeden and receiver Justin Blackmon into first-round NFL Draft picks. With the Ravens, Monken’s offense finished fourth in points (28.4 per game) and sixth in yards (370.4 per game) in Jackson’s 2023 MVP season. He allowed the dynamic quarterback to flourish as a passer with a career-best 67.2% completion percentage. In 2024, Jackson threw 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions under Monken’s guidance, finishing as MVP runner-up.​

The fit between Monken and Clemson seems natural on multiple levels. He’s a veteran coach who has experience maximizing quarterback talent. Monken’s offenses have historically balanced explosive passing attacks with physical running games. It addresses both of Dabo Swinney’s concerns about the 2025 Tigers. The connection to the Ravens’ $5.9 billion franchise adds significant credibility. And Monken’s reported desire to return to the college ranks could make timing work in Clemson’s favor. If Dabo Swinney lands Monken, it would represent another shrewd hire following last year’s recruitment of former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Other candidates in the mix

Beyond Monken, Dabo Swinney has several intriguing options on his radar, starting with Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who has emerged as one of college football’s brightest young offensive minds at just 32 years old. In his first season with the Panthers in 2024, Bell transformed Pitt into a passing juggernaut. He averaged 277.8 yards per game through the air to rank No. 15 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC.

Shannon Dawson, Miami’s offensive coordinator, represents another explosive option with proven quarterback development chops. In his second year with the Hurricanes in 2024, Dawson orchestrated the nation’s No. 1 offense in both points (43.9 per game) and yards (537.2 per game), helping Cam Ward win the Davey O’Brien Award before becoming the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. This season, Dawson has seamlessly transitioned to Georgia transfer Carson Beck, averaging 414.5 yards per game while leading Miami to a first-round College Football Playoff victory over Texas A&M.​

The sentimental favorite might be Chad Morris, Clemson’s former offensive coordinator from 2011-2014. He engineered some of the most explosive attacks in program history, featuring Tajh Boyd, Sammy Watkins, and DeAndre Hopkins. Morris took the 2025 season off from coaching to watch his son Chandler play quarterback at Virginia. But he was on Clemson’s staff as recently as 2023 as an offensive analyst. It gives him intimate knowledge of the current roster.