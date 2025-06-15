Clemson’s Wade Woodaz’s Blunt Warning to 17 ACC Teams After Dabo Swinney Gets $17.6M News

Well, the sleeping giant has woken—and this season, Dabo Swinney’s team is out for blood. After losing the title last year, Swinney is determined to reclaim the glory of his 2018 national championship team, still hailed as one of the best to ever grace the gridiron. And he’s not just talking; he’s building a powerhouse. With a top-tier defense anchored by game-wreckers like DT Peter Woods and DE T.J. Parker, the Tigers are ready to dominate. Linebacker Wade Woodaz isn’t mincing words either, as he issued an ultimatum to their rivals. One thing is clear: Clemson is leading the charge, and this year, they’re relentless.

Last season, Dabo Swinney’s defense unit was a disaster. They gave up an average of 160.6 rushing yards and 374.1 total yards per game. On top of that, in their playoff game against Texas, they rushed for 292 yards and 4 TDs on the ground. This inconsistency screamed for change, and now Tom Allen is leading the Tigers’ defensive unit. No wonder they are already coming off as one of the best.

Their highly productive returner, Wade Woodaz, can already see Clemson’s defense making things tougher for their opponents. Why wouldn’t he? With a defensive line ranked No. 1 and a linebacker crew sitting at No. 9, their defense is ready to make the splash. Clemson alum Grayson Mann hits X with Woodaz’s warning to all 17 ACC teams: “When I think of Clemson, I think of Clemson defense. Think of suffocating.” Woodaz said. “You ain’t getting nothing all day, an intense like a passion, swagger, confidence, that subtle confidence, like, yeah, ‘we’re not we’re not too flashy’. We don’t have to talk about it; rather, just go be about it. Go do it and then shake your hand when we are done.” Looks like they already have a plan.

Well, Wade Woodaz’s confidence comes from an exceptional talent. Even after missing two games in 2024, the rising senior leads by example, racking up a team-high 89 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and an interception across 707 defensive snaps in 12 starts. He’s a relentless blitzer, notching 22 quarterback pressures—a top-20 mark in the Power Four. His five forced incompletions and three interceptions since 2023 prove he’s the heart of Clemson’s defense.

Sure, Woodaz consistently delivers, but he’s not alone. Ranked No. 4 nationally by Pro Football Focus, the Tigers’ secondary is poised to dominate in 2025. Junior cornerback Avieon Terrell is a key force. His lockdown coverage and exceptional instincts solidify the defense. Then there’s Ashton Hampton, coming off a stellar freshman year. Khalil Barnes, the nickel’s playmaker, boasts seven interceptions and 16 passes defensed, a testament to his game-changing ability. Let’s not forget Jeadyn Lukus’ veteran leadership, while safeties Kylon Griffin and Ricardo Jones are eager to make their presence felt.

So, when Wade Woodaz said they would make their opponents “suffocate,” he wasn’t joking. This was evident in the spring game, where the first-team defense stifled quarterback Cade Klubnik and the starting offense. They forced a turnover, held them scoreless, and limited them to just two field goals—without a single touchdown. Even Dabo Swinney couldn’t hold himself back from praising them. “That was really good to see,” Swinney said. “That’s an area that we have to be better at this year: red zone defense. When you win on red zone defense, you hold them to a field goal.”

But their defense isn’t the only thing that’s turning heads.

Dabo Swinney’s football team gets a big push

Clemson’s commitment to football is nothing short of all-in. While other schools plan to allocate their House settlement funds—75% to football, 15% to men’s basketball, 5% to women’s basketball, and 5% to Olympic sports—Clemson is dramatically different. A staggering 86%—or $17.6 million—of their revenue-sharing budget is earmarked for football.

This isn’t just a shift in priorities; it’s a bold statement. This aggressive approach is sure to raise questions. Men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell might be unhappy with his 11%, down from the usual 15%. And looming larger is the concern of unchecked spending in the unregulated NIL landscape. However, Clemson’s unwavering focus on football is undeniable, even if it sparks some controversy.

And, without a doubt, it’s already showing results. The Tigers aren’t just spending for show; they’re getting results. The 2024 roster’s composition speaks volumes. As Clemson’s general manager, Jordan Sorrells, stated in March during an appearance on the 2 Right Turns podcast: “We’re second in the country in retention over the last five years… Those dots are pretty easy to connect. You don’t finish second in retention year over year over year without paying your guys fair-market value, and being able to provide opportunity to them on the financial side of things too…”

Sorrells was very clear about the necessity of having cash available at the end of the season to secure talent. “As we went through that round of getting everybody under contract right after the season was over, I could take a few deep breaths of: ‘OK, we’re good. We have the resources that we need to be able to retain this roster.’ And being able to do that and return all of the players that we returned with Cade Klubnik and TJ Parker and Peter Woods and Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore — I mean, the list goes on and on and on. Two three- and four-year starters at tackle,” Jordan said.

Now, with that massive revenue sharing on the roster with a powerful defensive unit, Dabo Swinney’s team is ready to roll this season.