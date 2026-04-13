Coach Prime Breaks Silence After Colorado Football Was Called “Undersized”

Coach Prime never missed a chance to motivate his players. Following the Buffs’ annual spring game, his team faced social media criticism and “legitimate concern” for their roster size. An “undersized” label gained traction after a 13-second video of players went viral. Now, to push his players out of a passive or complaining mindset and into a proactive one, Colorado’s head coach steps in.

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“The Game ain’t over and we’re playing to WIN!” wrote Deion Sanders on X this Monday. “Are u giving life your all? Are u a blessing to others? Or Are u just tripping over every little hurdle out there! Let’s go baby, play to win! Now.”

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Coach Prime’s message is a “tough love” reminder to stop focusing on the obstacles and start focusing on your purpose. He simply urges players to focus on effort, impact, and resilience, avoiding the outside noise, because winning games can only prove the critics wrong. Analysts and fans on social media compared the Buffs’ 2026 team to a “high school JV team,” questioning if players had lied about their measurements.

While that viral clip may have been misleading because it was an incomplete representation of the full roster, fans’ concerns are real. The concern primarily targets skill positions and the defensive backfield because QB Julian Lewis is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, which is below the Power 4 starter average. The new WR Ernest Campbell is listed at 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds.

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While skill players have drawn the “undersized” tag, Coach Prime has explicitly prioritized adding mass to both sides of the ball to address poor run-game performance in 2025. This season, Colorado has players like OL Chauncey Gooden, OG Zylon Crisler, OL Jose Soto, and more. These “big-bodied” options address the O-line, utilizing the lighter Campbell for his elite sprinting ability.

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Last season, offensively, the Buffs ranked No. 104 in the country, averaging only 125.6 rushing YPG, and defensively, they ranked No. 135, allowing an average of 222.5 YPG. But that might not be the case this season because Colorado’s 2026 roster includes 21 players weighing 300+ pounds. Still, there are some smaller, skilled players, and it may be designed to prioritize speed and explosiveness.

Because Coach Prime has already set his goal for offensive growth following the hire of OC Brennan Marion. Even the architect of the unique “go-go” offense jumps up to defend the Buffs from this “undersized” label.

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Coach Prime’s Staff Steps In to Protect the Buffs

Following a 3-9 season because of offensive struggles, Coach Prime brought in Brennan Marion to improve their run game. The coach already stated his confidence in Marion and declared their goal is to score over 30 PPG. Now, the OC is preparing the O-line to match Prime’s expectations. But Marion didn’t hold back in his bold response when media personality George Wrighster III asked about the Buffs’ roster.

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“I need to see this Colorado team in person because they look little on social media… Can anybody confirm either way who has seen other top 25 teams in person?” wrote Wrighster. In reply, Marion posted, “We will be just fine GW – just click bait anything to attack prime. I’m here, we good!”

This season, Coach Prime not only brought in the OC but also brought in 43 transfers and 16 freshmen, including WR Danny Scudero, OT Bo Hughley, RB Richard Young, and more. Now, we will see if the Buffs are able to see success in Coach Prime’s fourth season.