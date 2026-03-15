Coach Prime Hires Son Shedeur Sanders’ Partner in Crime to Colorado Staff

The entire focus of Coach Prime’s offseason has been on improving the Buffs so that they do not have a repeat of another 3-9. While the roster has gone through its share of changes, Deion Sanders has also changed the outlook of his coaching staff. Some decisions were forced on him, as former DC Robert Livingston left for the Broncos. But Coach Prime isn’t done yet.

“Introducing Coach Moultrie. Joins Buffs as GA Assistant DBs Former JSU & Trinity HS RB. Played Under Coach Prime,” an X account, @JaKiTruth, wrote on X.

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Coach Desmond Moultrie, who joined the Jackson State Tigers in 2020, played as a running back and was also used on special teams. He partnered with Shedeur Sanders, who was the team’s quarterback before he transferred to Colorado. Together, they won two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships in 2021 and 2022, with an unbeaten 12-0 record in 2022.

Moultrie has a relationship with both father and son, as he joined the Jackson State Tigers the same year Coach Prime was appointed head coach. They spent three seasons together before Coach Prime left for Colorado.

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Moultrie’s best season with the Jackson State Tigers was in 2023, where he ran 52 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Though he spent his days in college as an offensive player, Coach Deion Sanders has added him to the Buffaloes’ coaching staff as a defensive backs coach to help the team’s poor defense.

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Coach Moultrie joins Deion Sanders’ group of top coaches

Coach Desmond Moultrie joins a new breed of coaches in Colorado, who are looking to return the program to the kind of performance that saw them hit a 3-9 record in 2024. The team’s underwhelming defense ranked 77th on PFSN’s College Football Defensive Impact Metrics.

Coach Von Bell had a nine-year career in the NFL, with an appearance with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl. Through his career, he played for the Bengals and New Orleans Saints.

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The cornerbacks coach, Coach Aaron Fletcher, brings his wealth of experience to the Buffaloes, having previously served as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian, Missouri, and Texas.

Another significant addition to the Buffaloes’ coaching staff is Coach Brennan Marion. After playing junior college football at DeAnza College, Cupertino, California, he was recruited to Tulsa, where he played as a wide receiver. Coach Marion then went on to be the head coach at Sacramento State before his move to Colorado.

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Coach Moultrie is also joined by other coaches, like Kevin Mathis and Andre Gurode. Deion Sanders, together with this brilliant group of coaches, is set to restore Colorado to its glory days.