Coach Prime’s Daughter Shelomi Goes Official With Ex-CU Footballer Boyfriend on Special Day

Birthdays usually come with surprise gifts, while Shelomi Sanders’ 22nd birthday brought a surprise for her fans. On her special day, her love life was no longer a secret. But the revelation didn’t come from Deion Sanders’ daughter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, former Colorado defensive back Myles Slusher made his relationship with Shelomi official. The announcement came alongside a celebration photo of the birthday girl, where she looked stunning in a white outfit, holding red roses, and flashing her contagious smile.

“Love yo life 💜,” wrote Slusher, sharing that picture on his IG story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Shelomi hasn’t posted anything about her relationship on social media yet, her comment confirmed everything.

Shelomi posted her birthday pictures over IG with the caption, “december’s finest 💋🎂 #22.”

Shortly after, Slusher commented, “💜,” while in reply Shelomi put, “@mylesslusher 🫶🏽.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said everything about their relationship, and the fact that Slusher made a stunning performance at Colorado during her father’s first season made it even more beautiful. Although that 4–8 season pushed Slusher into the transfer portal, their shared Colorado connection may have been what brought the two lovebirds together.

For months, they have dropped hints, but never confirmed their relationship. Back in October, Shelomi shared a post in a gray dress with the caption, “unmatched 🧚🏽.” Slusher was once again quick with a cheeky reply, “Indeed🫶🏽.” But it did not end there. Shelomi was speechless and used two emojis to express herself: “💞🤭.” Interestingly, Myles was not the only Slusher sharing love for Coach Prime’s daughter. Even Blanca Slusher, the mother of the Purdue star, shared “😍🔥”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But even before the social media interaction, Shelomi dropped another hint about dating the Purdue athlete. As Myles Slusher was preparing to face Southern Illinois for the Week 2 clash, Shelomi was present alongside other partners of various Purdue stars.

But both are now making waves beyond Boulder. Still, their shared passion for sports may keep them in the same frame, even as their paths grow. While Shelomi is carving out her own lane in women’s basketball at Alabama A&M, Slusher is turning heads as a starting defensive back at Purdue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $helomi Sanders (@shelomisanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite different paths and different schools, the two share one mission: building their own identities. Through the 2025 season, she’s averaging 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds, but to keep her WNBA dreams alive, that production will need to rise. Still, the foundation is there, as she’s already earned “Bulldog of the Week.” Meanwhile, Slusher recorded 62 tackles this season with the Boilermakers.

Yet, his time at Colorado holds significant value in his career. In Colorado, he saw action in four games during the 2023 season, even while battling injuries. But when he was on the field, he made it count with seventeen total tackles, one sack, and no wasted snaps. Still, the most notable play was a crucial fourth-down stop on TCU’s final drive in the season opener, securing the Buffs’ upset victory.

Now, with their relationship out in the open, their rise seems to gain an extra boost. But with that surprise, her birthday became even more special, made warmer by heartfelt messages from her father and mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelomi’s parents’ birthday messages

Unable to celebrate in person, the Colorado head coach did what he does best. Deion Sanders, Shelomi’s father, asked fans to help shower his daughter with love on her 22nd birthday.

“Please help me wish a Happy Birthday to my FAVORITE CHILD,” wrote Deion on IG. “I love u baby girl 2 Life. I’m PROUD & THANKFUL for u truly. The best is yet to come. I have BIG plans for u so enjoy life and never worry about tomorrow. We’re Good baby we’re Good!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In that post, Deion shared a picture of Shelomi, where she held a basketball, wearing a black Alabama A&M jersey and black Nike shoes, flashing a bright smile. Looks like distance didn’t dull the moment; if anything, it amplified it. And then came Mom.

Although Deion and Pilar Sanders are no longer together, their support for their children never wavers. Pilar stepped in quickly, sharing a photo of Shelomi with Shedeur and rallying the fans.

“Please tag Shelomi and bid her an EXUBERANT birthday today!” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her parents’ heartfelt messages, her special day shone a little brighter.