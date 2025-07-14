Coach Prime’s Locker Room Hold Scrutinized as CU Senior Breaks Silence After Shedeur & Shilo Exit

Coach Prime’s sons may be in the NFL, but he didn’t lose his influence on Colorado culture. He’s fostered more than a winning team; he’s built a brotherhood, treating each player like family. From supporting Travis Hunter and his wife against online attacks to standing by Jimmy Horn Jr. during his father’s incarceration, Sanders proved that his loyalty runs deep. Now, facing his first season without Shedeur and Shilo, doubts surely follow him—but Colorado’s senior kicker isn’t buying it at all. He believes in Deion Sanders’ strong foundation that will thrive even without his sons, and they are building on that legacy.

For months, there was speculation going around about Coach Prime leaving Boulder to join his sons in the NFL. But that’s not going to happen anytime soon. Yet one thing’s for certain: Deion Sanders will continue treating his team like his own sons, and he will always stand tall beside them in every step of their journey. “I feel like I’m going to treat somebody in here, or a multitude of y’all in here, like you were sons because I love y’all just that much,” Sanders said, addressing his team.

Despite that, doubts keep on hitting his way. So, when Buffs insider Brian Howell asked Buffs senior placekicker Alejandro Mata if he could spot any difference in Deion Sanders without his sons, Mata shut down the entire narrative once and for all. “Same thing, because the way that he treated Shedeur and Shilo is the same way that he treated us. You know, we’re all his sons, and it’s just a big family. So, there’s no difference at all,” Mata said. Look, there’s a reason why this guy stayed for his fourth and final season with the Buffs, and that reason is Coach Prime.

Mata followed Coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado and instantly made an impact on the game. But his breakout season came last year when he became Colorado’s starting kicker, converting 12 of 15 field goals for 47 yards and all 55 extra points, scoring 96 total points. His perfect 4-for-4 performance on field goals between 30 and 39 yards highlighted his consistency. Even a stellar game against Arizona earned him the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

via Imago

Mata’s loyalty to Coach Prime reflects a shared belief in the program’s foundation. But he isn’t the only one buying it. Now, Coach Prime’s presence at Big 12 Media Days sure turned heads, but him bringing both starting quarterback candidates, junior Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, broke old norms. How? By not just bringing in his veteran player, just like other teams. This shows how he treats his players with equality.

Even Julian Lewis didn’t expect to face the media this early. “It’s been kind of crazy,” Lewis said. “I didn’t expect to come here this early. I think it shows that Coach Prime and everybody trust me enough… The fact that they trust me enough to come speak, it’s definitely wild.” Clearly, Coach Prime’s leadership and program culture remain rock solid even without his sons.

However, Coach Prime isn’t just aiming for culture shift in his team, but also in the entire CFB.

Coach Prime tough punishment plea

Deion Sanders isn’t just building Colorado’s football future; he’s actively trying to reshape the game itself. At Big 12 media days, Coach Prime made headlines—not for recruiting or predictions—but for his strong stance on player uniforms.

As college football heads towards a new era and makes its move towards professionalism, Coach Prime advocates for stricter enforcement, criticizing players who prioritize style over traditional padding. “Let’s do something about the uniforms,” Sanders said. “We’ve got guys in biker shorts. That makes me sick because I’m a football guy — I played this game at a high level and I have so much respect for this game. How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs, and that’s cool?” Sanders isn’t just complaining; he’s demanding action.

The 57-year-old wants stricter enforcement of uniform rules, suggesting fines for violations. “I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff, and let’s have more respect for this tremendous game,” Coach Prime stated. He believes college football needs more discipline, mirroring the professionalism of the NFL.

This isn’t his first suggestion for change; he’s also advocated for a salary cap and adopting NFL rules like the two-feet-in-bounds rule for catches. Now, with his sons in the NFL, Coach Prime focuses on the upcoming Colorado season, but his commitment to improving college football remains strong. Let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him.