Coach Prime Sent a Very Cryptic Message to Julian Lewis Before Announcing Kaidon Salter As Colorado QB

The buzz in Boulder had been simmering all offseason, but Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders finally made it official. Yes, you heard that right, Kaidon Salter will be the man under center for Colorado when the season kicks off. Salter, the transfer quarterback who turned plenty of heads with his dual‑threat style at Liberty, now carries the weight of an entire program’s expectations. But here’s the thing about Sanders, you never just get surface‑level moves. And behind every headline, there are layers.

Before the official announcement about Salter, Sanders had a much quieter, far more cryptic exchange with five‑star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis. Now, JuJu (Julian Lewis) was also vying for the starting job alongside Salter and the returner Ryan Stubb. Imagine, amid the excitement and anticipation of Salter grabbing the starting position. And somewhere in the middle of all the hype, Coach Prime pulled Lewis aside and dropped a message so low-key that the cameras didn’t catch the words, even with Bucky’s channel recording the footage.

Then, just before they parted ways, Sanders locked eyes with Lewis and said, “Don’t tell nobody. It’s between me and you.” And just like that, the secret remained sealed. But can you imagine what it can be? And just before the QB announcement, that’s a really thrilling move Coach Prime made. See, choosing Salter over JuJu was not a surprise, but it was a big moment in the Colorado post-Shedeur era. He was the clear choice over Lewis, who’s just about to turn 18. But fans have been itching to understand where that leaves JuJu Lewis. I mean, come on, he is the pocket-passing phenom who lit up high school football in Georgia with 11,010 passing yards and 144 passing TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s why the buzz becomes louder when Sander pulls a move like that by pulling Lewis and speaking something private. But what is so private between a head coach and QB 2? It was the kind of moment that makes people lean in closer and wonder what secrets are being shared behind closed doors. Now, Sanders has praised them both. He insisted that Lewis hasn’t been forgotten and that he’s definitely part of the offense’s plans this season. So while Salter is the “now” guy, the spotlight on Julian “JuJu” Lewis hasn’t dimmed one bit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“[Lewis] projects as a new-age point guard that can push the tempo in a modern spread attack with his pin-point accuracy and savvy decision making,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. “Smaller stature is not ideal. But [he] has the skills and confidence to win games on Saturdays — and potentially right away.” The schedule, on the other hand, isn’t getting any easier. Colorado faces tough teams like Georgia Tech, BYU, TCU, and Utah early in the season. These are big tests that could shake things up. If Salter were to struggle against this gauntlet, fans can bet Lewis will be right there, next in line to take over the reins. I think that’s what the banter was all about between Coach Prime and QB 2?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Why Kaidon Salter earned the starting nod

Deion Sanders’ choice to name Kaidon Salter as Colorado’s starting quarterback is all about experience and fit for what the Buffaloes need right now. “Kaidon Salter’s gonna start,” Sanders said. “The kid has a ton of experience. Dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He’s the guy.” Over his 3 years at Liberty, he threw for 5,887 yards with 56 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most notably, in 2023, Salter won the Conference USA MVP award and led Liberty to the Fiesta Bowl, demonstrating his ability to win big games and serve as a team leader. Coach Prime emphasized that Salter has “done it before” and that this isn’t Salter’s first rodeo as a starter. It’s a huge plus when stepping into big shoes left by Shedeur Sanders and Heisman finalist Travis Hunter. As both of them have moved on to the NFL. Colorado’s offense is going through a major transition.

And Salter’s ability to operate both in the pocket and on designed runs gives offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur fresh tools to build a new offense tailored to Salter’s strengths. This decision is a classic case of playing the hand you have. Salter’s experience and dual-threat ability make him the safer bet to start immediately, especially with a tough schedule ahead.