Coach Prime’s Staff Wins Rodney Colton as ‘Father Figure’ Bond Sways Him From SEC Powers

Believe it or not, Deion Sanders just turned the page on 2026 recruiting. After starting dead last in the Big 12, Coach Prime’s program is finally surging. His latest win? Landing four-star linebacker Rodney Colton from Newnan, Georgia, and snatching him from heavyweights like Ole Miss and Florida State. Now, that move just boosts Colorado’s recruiting class to nine commits and sends out a clear message: they are back in business. Look, Sanders isn’t selling a program; he is building a family, fostering a close-knit environment that swayed Colton.

Despite interest from over 30 programs and Ole Miss’s constant push, Rodney Colton made his move towards Colorado. Let’s be real, getting a no. 21 linebacker in the country and no. 36 prospect in Georgia isn’t a small feat. Now, he becomes the third linebacker commitment for the Buffs 2026 class, joining Colby Johnson and Carson Crawford. Looks like Coach Prime is laying out a strong foundation of defensive juggernaut for next season. But one thing that sets them apart from others is the culture Sanders has built in Boulder.

So, Rodney Colton formed a strong bond with his LB’s coach, Andre’ Hart, and that relationship sealed the deal for him. Best part? Even his mother seemed pretty impressed with Hart’s vision. “I have just been talking with Coach Hart more and more. I have gotten to know him, and he is a great man who has been coaching with Coach Prime for years. He is a father figure to me; he has a lot of experience, and that connection really helped Colorado. He made a big impact on me and my mom,” Colton told Rivals.

Look, Coach Prime’s team has 4 players selected in the 2025 drafts, and they already have a pipeline of players like Julian Lewis, who is already among the players to watch as top picks in the coming years. Their staff with years of NFL experience make them a perfect spot for Rodney Colton. “The whole staff made an impact on my commitment. They have over 200 years of experience in the NFL. The staff is about development, and they know what it takes, so I am ready to go there and help them change things,” Colton added.

Now, one thing that makes an even bigger impact on young recruits is Coach Prime giving his true freshmen a chance to play early. That’s right; just take OL Jordan Seaton, for example. This guy started early as a left tackle, allowing three sacks on 612 pass-blocking snaps. And that’s what Prime Time does: he brings in the best players into the team to avoid transfer portal chaos and uses them immediately to make an impact on the field.

But this time, Colorado didn’t have to try hard, as 2025 commits Mantrez Walker and Julian Lewis played a major role in Colton’s recruitment, giving him an inside look on Boulder life. “Mantrez Walker and Julian Lewis have told me a lot of great things about Colorado,” Colton said. “They love it there, and they talked to me about Boulder, the staff, and how they all want to stay on the grind.” On top of that, Colton already feels at home there and is eager to make an early impact. “Colorado, because of the people, has that home vibe for me. It feels like home,” he added. Well, that’s just a mere example of Coach Prime’s aura.

Coach Prime turning heads in Big 12 Media Days

Deion Sanders made a splash at the Big 12 media days, breaking the norms once again. While most coaches brought established veteran quarterbacks, Sanders brought both his top options—Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis—to Frisco. This bold move reflects both his confidence and awareness of the volatile nature of college rosters.

Now, most coaches try to avoid quarterback controversies, particularly in July when the season is this close. But Coach Prime embraces both the attention and the scrutiny. That’s exactly why he got both his QBs in Big 12 Media Days. “We brought both up because I don’t know which one is going to start,” Sanders said.

Putting both quarterbacks into the spotlight shows the kind of balance Coach Prime is trying to create between player development and roster management, considering NIL deals, transfer portals, and depth chart dynamics. And no wonder that worked well, as for Lewis, the invitation was a significant validation. “It’s been kind of crazy,” Lewis said. “I didn’t expect to come here this early. I think it shows that Coach Prime and everybody trust me enough. … The fact that they trust me enough to come speak, it’s definitely wild.”

The coaching staff knows what is at stake. That’s exactly why they got Kaidon Salter with a resume of throwing for 2,876 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 1,089 rushing yards last season, as he brings in immediate experience. However, the move prompted questions regarding Lewis’s recruitment transparency. “They had full transparency about going into the portal and grabbing a guy,” Lewis said. “I didn’t think it would be a guy of Kaidon’s caliber, of course.” Competition is the nature of the game. On one side, Salter brings veteran production; on the other side, Lewis brings generational talent. For now Coach Prime isn’t picking sides; let’s wait and see who finally takes the reins in Boulder this season.