Coach Prime’s Close Confidante Uncovers Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis Relationship and Spills Colorado QB Truth

The Buffs went as far as Shedeur Sanders could take them. But for the first time since Deion Sanders set foot in Boulder, that compass is gone. After two seasons of riding with his son under center, Coach Prime faces an off-season unlike any other. Shedeur is now a Cleveland Brown, taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft after months of speculation and spotlight. And with his departure, Colorado’s quarterback room no longer runs through bloodlines—it runs through competition. Real, open, and urgent.

Now, all eyes shift to the next men up: five-star freshman prodigy Julian Lewis and seasoned Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. And if this spring told us anything, it’s that Prime’s decision won’t be easy—but it might be the best kind of problem to have. Almost every team had a good assessment of their pre-season strength and weaknesses, and so is Colorado. Although Coach Prime has a lot of things to hone, a few of his guns managed to stand out above the rest during the annual Black and Gold game.

Lewis has been the pivot of his game. However, he was not alone on the podium. Salter, the veteran, had quite a show of his own as well. In fact, in the early scrimmage period, Salter looked more poised and balanced in the pocket. Meanwhile, a rugged defense stole the show. But it’s still the QB room that had the fans buzzing like anything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One popular narrative spread among the fans is that both QBs have their expertise in different areas. The Carrollton High School product didn’t earn a good review as a runner, but his mobility in the pocket and on-point throws have been the highlights. While Salter, the Texas veteran, has been widely known as a running machine with more explosive play-making power and the ability to take great care of the ball. But here comes a myth-buster. “You can think if you want to that one quarterback means that we’re about to do this or the other quarterback, wrong! They both can run, they both can throw,” Uncle Neely, Coach Prime’s certified right hand at Colorado, spilled a fact during his candid chat with the DNVR Sports. “We don’t have a running quarterback and a throwing quarterback. We have two quarterbacks who can do it all.”

That’s really an underrated plus for Deion and his squad. Having two full-blown multitaskers, one as a backup and another at the steering, provides them with a rare kind of security in the offense. Additionally, another notable aspect of the intangibles is within the Colorado QB room. The air they breathe is extremely warm and cordial.

Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis almost have a brotherly vibe

Kaidon and Lewis bond well with each other. Unlike the tremendous competitive urge outside, they often focus on the team’s primitive, holistic growth. While it might seem a little off the board, they unintentionally abide by Deion Sanders’ philosophy at Boulder. Since taking over the program in 2023, Coach Prime prioritized character as fiercely as the talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits – Imago

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They’re not at each other’s throats competing,” Uncle Neely said, “They hang out together, you know, they’re cool. They’re kicking it and you know both of them want the job, but they’re not tearing each other down to get it or belittling in the process.”

Salter is playing the big brother in the room. “I mean, with me being an older guy in the room, of course I might speak a lot to JuJu—just on the little things,” the veteran dismissed the idea of a butt-heading competition and kept the bond, the sportsman spirit above everything, just like their coach’s utopian headspace.

However, it stems from a trend he experienced in his career. ”But it’s been all fun. I just remember the time when I was a freshman, and I had Malik Willis to mentor me. So, I know what it takes to help mentor and, at the same time, compete and do what I have to do,” Salter looked back at his rookie days with the Liberty Flames. He got it and now, he is here to give it back to his junior.