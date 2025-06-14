Coach Prime’s Daughter Shelomi Sanders Turns Heads with Major Alabama A&M Honor on Saturday

If you thought the Sanders legacy ends with Shedeur and Shilo, you’re wrong. The youngest of the clan is still in the game when it comes to college athletics and is making waves in her sport. Shelomi Sanders is wrapping up her last year in college basketball at Alabama U&M, far away from where her father runs the show. Her efforts are helping the program recognize her talent and skill, as her loved ones shower her with the best wishes for securing an important honor.

Shelomi, like Shedeur and Shilo, also followed her father to Jackson State and Colorado for her basketball career. However, she could not fit into the program, and hit the transfer portal after playing just for a total of 11 minutes in 5 games. Deion Sanders did not hold back on his displeasure at his daughter leaving Colorado. “(It) was stupid,” Coach Prime said. But Shelomi ultimately found a home at Alabama A&M and helped the Bulldogs finish 21-11 in her first season with them.

Now back for her senior year and having recently begun practice, Shelomi Sanders is catching attention for her skills. She was named Bulldog of the Week by Alabama A&M’s athletic department. That’s an honor given to the best-performing players of the week. Shelomi shared the mention on her Instagram story, with ‘Champions Mentality’ playing in the background. Her teammates and coach also shared the feat and congratulated Shelomi, who acknowledged their love.

via Imago

When the youngest Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M, the fit felt off. It wasn’t the kind of move that usually makes headlines. But for someone growing up in a family defined by the spotlight, it might’ve been the most grounded decision of all. “I didn’t feel like myself [at Colorado],” she said in an earlier interview. “I needed to go somewhere that felt like home.”

At Alabama A&M, that sense of ease is showing — not just in her play, but in how she carries herself. Her numbers this past season, 2.1 points in just under four minutes per game across 26 appearances, don’t jump off the page. But the confidence? It’s unmistakable.

Freshman Sumayah McIntosh wrote, “Congratulations sista,” while sharing the post. Also lauding Shelomi’s efforts is Lauren Askevold, who is close to the Sanders family by way of her role in Colorado. She also shared the feat and tagged Shelomi and wrote, “Yessss Ma’am 🙂‍↕️ .” She is the athletic trainer for Colorado football and was with Coach Prime when he traveled to Texas for his health issues. Shelomi sent back some heart emojis, grateful for the support.

Some strong words came from Briona Brown, who is an assistant coach for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. “@shelomisanders Keep Grinding Shel…. YOU DIFFERENT 😤😤 I love it! 🤞🏼💕,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Shelomi is going full steam ahead as she gears up for her senior year, and her mom is also taking note of this amazing feat.

Pilar Sanders cheers Shelomi for her achievement

When Coach Prime was disappointed in Shelomi for making the move, Mom Pilar became her safety net. Now, she’s sharing with the world how talented her daughter is. “You’re doing great,” her message read, as she shared Shelomi’s special honor with some confetti in the background. And just like her daughter, Pilar also used the same song to add to the feel of the post.

Pilar, just like she supports her sons, Shedeur and Shilo, also backs her daughter. Ahead of Shelomi’s first season with the Bulldogs, Pilar shared a glimpse from Shelomi’s practice sessions, captioning it with “We got thangs to do.” After leading her team for 14-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Shelomi still has the fire to do better in her senior year. She was featured in a photo series earlier this month, which marked her return to Bulldogs practice. Pilar was ecstatic to see her star daughter back at what she does best. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABEEEEEEE 👹👹👹,” she wrote, sharing the photo on her Instagram story.

Shelomi is extremely loved by her family, more so because she continues to perform while battling diabetes. She already has a weekly honor in the bag and is sure to rack up more as the season approaches. Meanwhile, her teammates, coaches, and Pilar Sanders are making sure to keep her spirits up!