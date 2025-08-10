Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Can’t Control Her Emotions as Shilo & Shedeur Prove Everyone Wrong in NFL

The Sanders family had been going through a tough phase for the past couple of months. Coach Prime’s alarming health crisis kept the fans and fandom holding their breath. But Deion Sanders didn’t want to distract his kids. Talk about his love for his kids, he endured the pain without disclosing that he was fighting cancer! It was a challenging time for Shilo and Shedeur as well. Shedeur, who was touted as the potential No. 1 overall pick, slid to the fifth round where he was drafted as the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo went undrafted but later signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The sanders clan bounced back stronger than ever. Deion beat cancer, and his sons began making strides in the league. And through it all, Pilar Sanders remained a steady, unwavering presence.

While the success of the brothers (At Jackson State and Colorado) is credited to their celebrated father, Pilar had a significant part in moulding their children’s careers. Though she did not make them run drills on the turf, she always cheered on from the sidelines, constantly supporting them, as she juggled her career and spent time with her kids. She embodies the role of a true sport mommuch like Laura Govan hyping up Alijah Arenas or LaLa Anthony championing Kiyan Anthony. So, yes, they got into the NFL, but the heat was still on, the heat to prove to their doubters— to prove their mettle and claim back the turf. And they did! And Pilar Sanders couldn’t be any more prouder.

The NFL preseason is underway, and it appears Sanders’ brothers made their parents proud. Shilo Sanders made his mark on the Buccaneers roster. Pilar expressed her happiness as Shilo brought the heat on the turf, as he debuted his NFL Preseason. She shared a post on Instagram, where Shilo delivered a blitz, tackling Tennessee Titans QB Brandon Allen to the ground. “SONNNNNNN – MY SON BRANGIN THAT PRESSAHH GO.” Presently, he is listed fourth on the depth chart. After this news broke out, Pilar hyped him up with “ALL GOOD AND HIS BROTHER WAS LISTED AS 4th in the depth chart too! GOOOO BABY!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏”

View this post on Instagram

The blitz against Allen could tip the scales in his favor. And he needs it more than now. With the roster limit set to 53, he needs to earn his spot. After his debut, he seemed pleased with himself. “First game as a Buccaneer felt good,” he told. Not just Pilar, the comment section brimmed with heartwarming wishes. “I know you proud both sons playing in the NFL,” wrote one user. Another fan echoed the same sentiments. “Them Sanders boys are a force to reckon with! Perfect timing.” “Let’s Go Nephew! @Shilosanders Headache Gang has officially entered the NFL chat.” But it’s not just Shilo, even Sheduer is making big leaps in his debut season.

Coach Prime thrilled for Shedeur’s debut touchdowns

On Friday, Shedeur made his debut for the Browns, and what followed was Prime Time singing with gratitude. Amid a packed QB room, Shedeur threw two touchdowns and made some notable strides, culminating in a 30-10 victory over the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s going to be a problem,” Coach Prime promised the media during a press conference on Friday. And the 23-year-old QB took note of his performance as well. A mixed set of emotions for sure, but pleased with himself. “I did some good and bad. I know moving forward I won’t do the same mistakes twice, whatever the decision is.” Rookie Shedeur Sanders is competing in a packed QB room, featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

These stellar performances from both brothers must have surely left a mark on Prime Time’s favourite kid rankings. Yeah, you heard that right. Deion Sanders has a “family depth chart.” On the No.1 spot, it’s Bucky[Deion Jr.], then Sheduer, Deiondra, Bossi [Shelomi], and the last? Poor Shilo. The reason? “He is yet to play,” shrugged Coach Prime. But, aside from the chuckles, the Sanders abode is a pretty closely-knit family, and the Buffs coach’s health recovery saw the deep bond cherished by the whole clan.