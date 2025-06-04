Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Calls Out Daughter Shelomi’s Hilarious Antics After Slipping Back Into Old Habits

Coach Prime’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, shares a uniquely tender bond with her daughter, Shelomi, arguably the most under-the-radar gem in the Sanders family. While her brothers have made headlines on the football field, Shelomi’s journey has been a quieter one. Pilar has always embraced her role with grace and enthusiasm, supporting her children in every chapter of their lives. And the closeness is perhaps more evident with Shelomi. From being the biggest cheerleader to Shilo’s rollercoaster journey to the Colorado Buffs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to being Shelomi’s best friend cum guide in her basketball ride, Momma Sanders is top-tier. But when it comes to her youngest born, Pilar gets a little sarcastic and fun to be around.

Now a college basketball player at Alabama A&M, Shelomi still makes sure to share shopping trips, lunch dates, and lighthearted moments with her mom. Pilar once joked, “I love the switcharoohs! What’s yours is mine,” when borrowing Shelomi’s clothes, and that line perfectly captures their playful dynamic.

Recently, the duo’s signature banter popped up on Instagram, where Shelomi posted a story showing her sleepy mom while she drove her to the back-to-back workout sessions. The 20-year-old captioned it as “pretty passenger princes”. The Momma Sanders also isn’t the one to dish out a boring reply. To spice their banter up further, Pilar shared that story on her handle and wrote, “On our way to our second workout, with half of my lashes done, and blondie wants to play smh.”

Though Shelomi maintains a good relationship with her father and brothers, tensions have occasionally flared, especially after she transferred out of Colorado, reportedly due to limited playing time. Deion allegedly called the move a mistake, and rumours swirled that the two stopped talking. However, any rift was short-lived. Deion eventually brought Shelomi back to a Colorado game day, signalling that family ties still hold firm beyond professional ties. But Pilar, her mama? Remains the same safety net when things get a little sour. However, the ex-wife of Coach Prime owes more to her daughter for being her favorite workout partner.

Shelomi seems to be the major fuel behind Pilar Sanders’ fitness drive

Resuming your fitness goal is tough, especially after life gave you some hard times to cope with. But it’s easier to keep your goals clear when you have your child grinding to their bones in the same room. In an old video, Shelomi says that her goal for 2025 is to be more fiercely ambitious over her body and fitness. The Alabama A&M basketball player also crafted a solid plan of incorporating more stretching and gym work, along with yoga, into her schedule. And she is making sure her “beautiful passenger princess” joins her in her fitness journey

Pilar currently works as a fitness instructor and trainer. She sits as the proprietor of Pilar Fit 4Life, her virtual studio as well. It is an online fitness video program where motivated individuals can join to boost their fitness goals, improving their overall health. Pilar’s coveted trainer degree, accredited by NASM, and a black belt in Taekwondo, make the clients believe that she is the right person to turn to. And whom does she turn to? It’s Shelomi, her little version, but with a pinch of drive and versatility.