Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Grabs Attention With Custom Bucs Fit For Shilo’s Game vs Steelers

Shilo Sanders is quietly becoming one of the most compelling stories of the preseason and is becoming a real deal for the Buccaneers. The undrafted rookie has impressed with his blitzing ability and infectious energy, and fans are rallying around him, screaming “roster lock.” The issue? Tampa’s secondary is already loaded. But his gameplay against the Steelers might quickly turn the tide for him. Adding to the buzz is the Sanders family spotlight, with Pilar Sanders turning heads in custom outfits while supporting Shilo at his crucial preseason game. It’s a recipe for drama, hype, and instant pressure.

Pilar Sanders stole the spotlight in Pittsburgh, turning heads with a custom “28” outfit while supporting her son Shilo during the Bucs-Steelers game. With her other son, Shedeur Sanders, unavailable for the Browns-Eagles game, Pilar could fully focus on Shilo. The proud mom of an NFL safety and quarterback showed up with style and sass, right in the center of the Sanders family excitement.

Just a week prior, she’d pulled off a doubleheader, wearing a custom ’12’ to support Shedeur’s two-touchdown performance, then switching to ’28’ to cheer on Shilo’s 37-snap game. This week, she doubled down, sporting the ’28’ again and posting on Instagram, “They say I’m Sassy…” But that’s just the way I walk.” Pilar didn’t just talk the talk—she walked the walk, proving her game-day outfits are as talked about as her sons’ on-field plays. Now, we are talking here about full proud-mom energy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

But this isn’t the first time Pilar Sanders did something this thoughtful for her kids. Remember when Shedeur went to the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round and Shilo got into the Bucs? The world was talking about their downfall. But Pilar was right there celebrating her kids’ biggest victory by dancing her heart out and dropping an epic family picture on Instagram with three of her kids and Deion Sanders. Her caption? Said it all. “Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!”

Shilo Sanders has emerged as an unexpected standout for the Buccaneers this offseason. As an undrafted free agent, he’s turning heads on the field, charming fans, and gaining the kind of early traction most rookies crave. The problem? Tampa’s secondary is totally crowded, and despite the excitement, the odds of making the 53-man roster are slim.

Now, as we examine the depth chart, it reveals starters Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith, nickel backs Jacob Parrish and Christian Izien, and corners Zyon McCollum, JamelDean, Benjamin Morrison, and Josh Hayes already occupying significant space. Throw in safeties Kaevon Merriweather and J.J. Roberts, and Sanders is now competing with Bryce Hall, Kindle Vidor, and Tyrek Funderburk for a single remaining spot.

With two preseason games remaining, he’s already impressed. If Tampa tries to stash him on the practice squad, don’t be surprised if the Steelers, or another team, grab him. As Ryan Pawloski of Still Curtain noted, “Sanders might be the player Mike Tomlin has been searching for.” That buzz is exactly what makes Bucs fans nervous, because if a Steelers writer sees it, you know front offices do too.

That might be in the future, but for now, this guy’s turning heads in the Bucs’ preseason.

Shilo Sanders is making a major impact on the Buccaneers

Shilo Sanders quickly made his presence felt in his NFL preseason debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lined up near the line of scrimmage, blitzed untouched, and hit quarterback Brandon Allen right after the pass. Following his brother Shedeur’s impressive performance for the Cleveland Browns the night before, Shilo had his own highlight in the Bucs’ 29–7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Despite a light box score, Shilo Sanders made his preseason debut memorable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although he recorded only one quarterback hit and one solo tackle, both plays were significant. He disrupted a 1st-and-10 play at Tampa’s 28-yard line with a clean hit on Brandon Allen, halting a potential scoring drive. Later, he stopped running back Kalel Mullings on 2nd-and-7, leading to a 3rd-and-3 situation that resulted in a false start, an incomplete pass, and a punt. It was a display of situational football that coaches value, and Shilo delivered.

Best part? Shilo Sanders himself felt the moment. “It felt good,” Sanders said. “Thank you, God, for putting me in a position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. The next game will be some improvement on my angles and on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice, or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice. Seeing a game for the first time in a long time did some good things. It is what it is.”

Now, the celebration doesn’t just stop there after making an impact against the Titans. Shilo showed his game-worn No. 28 jersey to his dad, Deion Sanders, and tried giving it to him as a birthday gift. But true to his nature, Coach Prime refused it, asking for a better gift. “He didn’t want it,” Shilo said, making fun. “He’s a Hall of Famer. He expects 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though. I gotta get like three picks or something (for him).” So, it ended up going to Pilar Sanders, and she is the one embracing it like her biggest win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, with a packed team and a family rooting for success, let’s see what turn Shilo’s NFL future takes.