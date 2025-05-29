Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Reacts After Son Shilo Picks Between His Parents

The Sanders brothers have been super busy this offseason. While Shedeur is putting in the work to stand out in the crowded quarterback competition at rookie camp in Cleveland, Shilo is trying to earn his spot in Tampa Bay. Both of them have had their fair share of challenges on the road to the NFL. Instead of kicking back like most rookies on a lazy Sunday, Shilo is hitting the local park in Florida for some grueling, unsupervised workouts. It’s not just about the shiny trophies from college; it’s the relentless determination that’ll shape their futures. Shilo gets that and lives by it. Does he miss his family? Right now, he’s all about focusing on his work, but when it comes to his mom, it’s a different story.

Shilo Sanders’ bond with Pilar Sanders isn’t a secret to the college football world. Following an acrimonious separation and a nasty fight for custody, Pilar was denied the custody of her three children, Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. However, with her visiting rights, she continued to play the mother’s role in her kids’ lives. Especially, her bond with the elder one remains special throughout her journey. Shilo is a grown-up mama’s boy, and he takes no shame in it.

Although Shilo has spent the last few years extremely close to his family, father Deion Sanders, and all the siblings, nobody could replace the place of his mom. He loves and craves being close to Pilar in the off-season or on vacation. Shilo sounds like a fierce workhorse as long as it is about his brothers and his dad. But when it’s Pilar, he suddenly turns mushy.

“It’s pretty different not having her close by because, in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come to help me if I needed some good cooking,” Shilo said. “If I needed help with anything. You know she’s right across the street, but now that everybody’s moved, I don’t know. I don’t have my mom across the street anymore.”

Pilar couldn’t hold back her tears and chose to repost it in threads. The caption reads, “🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥲🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽 #proudmom #footballmom #shilosanders #bucs.”

Shilo, who always wanted to build a bridge between his mom and dad, doesn’t always like the media’s inclination over his one identity, the son of the legendary Coach Prime. It doesn’t mean that he doesn’t love his pops. But he does the same credit for his mom as well. A year back, Shilo took his mom to a restaurant named ‘Whole Sol.’ He treated his mum with a special dish dedicated to his name, ‘Shilo Bol.’

Such a proud moment for a mama! But the dish’s tag as Coach Prime’s son apparently spoiled the joy for Pilar. He playfully nudged, saying, ”I don’t get any credit for making you.” Shilo Sanders, however, took prompt action, asking the boys to add her name, saying, ”I stand up for my mother.”

Now, when Shilo came clean on who he misses the most during his Tampa Bay camp away from home, his answer gave a clear jolt to Coach Prime, not in a bad way, but yes, Shilo, at the end of the day, is his momma’s, no matter what the papers say. Did Shedeur think the same?

Shedeur’s latest confession about his dad and family sparks a debate

Well, it’s not evident. Shedeur and Pilar had their moments of fun and joy. But when it comes to spending time with family amidst the hectic NFL endeavor, the younger Sanders wears his heart on his sleeve for none, not even for his mom. Yes, you heard it right. The Browns QB is busy proving his worth as the starting QB of Tommy Rees’ offense, and he wants none to get in between him and his work.

In a candid chat with Darius Sanders, Shedeur confessed that he had barely talked to his father since he came to Ohio. He said that he didn’t get any free time. His days go by training, practicing, coming back home, studying the films, eating, sleeping, and repeating.

When he was asked about what kind of happiness he used to cope with his extremely strenuous schedule, Shedeur bluntly answered that he would rather be a view than a person in his family. No offense, but he doesn’t want Shilo and his bad habits of leaving his gums in the car, CG, or anything of that sort. Rude? Maybe. Fake? No way. What he has for his family in his heart is private and sacred, and he has no need to give the world a good show of it.