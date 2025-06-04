Coach Prime’s 5-Star Player Makes Emotional Admission on CU Struggles Amped Up By Shedeur Sanders’ $200K Move

In two years, Coach Prime has now completely overturned a bottom rung Colorado program and taken it to become one of the most profitable brands in college football. While his on-field heroics are more than enough to make his case, his job in the recruiting department is also remarkable in recent years. But why would any five-star recruit choose to join the Buffaloes over programs like Ohio State or Alabama?

Last year Buffaloes got the commitment of a five-star OT Jordan Seaton, who was the first-ranked OT in the class. His commitment was remarkable, not because he was a five-star commitment. But the guy left 7-figure NIL offers from programs like Tennessee and instead decided to move to Colorado. Seaton described the move as being influenced by Deion Sanders and playing for Shedeur Sanders. “I know I didn’t choose the highest offer,” remarked Seaton. And now his time at Colorado is going better than anyone imagined.

The Colorado Buffaloes did promise him NIL money, but what appealed to him was the brand and the NFL legacy that Coach Prime offers. That promise translated on the ground, too, as Shedeur gifted him a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach after the 2024 season ended and even remarked, “He protect the backside, so he had to get the Bach.” Not just the high-end Maybach, the OT has been flaunting his high-profile lifestyle on his social media handles. He even remarked in a Well Off Media video that he was planning to buy a “brand new” Bentley Bentayga, which costs a whopping $235,000. But when you ask the player about his lifestyle, there is a deeper truth to it that no one sees.

Seaton appeared on a June 4 episode of ‘Reach The People Media’ where the host of the channel, Darius Sanders, is seen interviewing players as they start their practices. So, when Darius moves to interview Seaton, the player delves into a deeper truth about the “fun” life that people see him enjoying. “A lot of people forget that, everything we got, we really grind for. So it’s like you only see the shine, and sometimes we just be working so much that we forget to even show. But we really be grinding. I really [held my] head down three days three times a day, 33 days straight….We’ve been grinding. Ain’t too much for fun right now.” Well, that’s the ultimate truth, isn’t it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Seaton (@jseatt) Expand Post

No player in the world can enjoy those six and seven-figure luxuries without working hard and proving that on the field. While the hype was sky high for Seaton, it’s not that he didn’t live up to his billing. The OT protected Shedeur’s blindside like his life depended on it and played in all 13 games of the season. Even as a freshman, he exceeded expectations and played over 600 pass-blocking snaps, allowing just three sacks and proving his effectiveness. So, while his NIL brand deals, like with Phil Long Ford Commercial, his luxury vehicle acquisitions, are more than visible. The hard work he puts into perfectly executing those 600+ snaps is rarely shown. But he opens up on that, too.

Hard work is paying off for Jordan Seaton

Luxury cars and high-profile attention aside, Jordan Seaton has been on the grind this off-season. The OT is putting in efforts, under the guidance of Coach Prime, with the whole Sanders clan there to support him. For instance, Bucky even helped Jordan to launch his own YouTube channel, which currently has 9.75k subscribers. His On3 valuation might be $314,000, but if his NIL deals and local endorsements are considered, the OT is estimated to easily make anything north of a 7-figure payment. But, despite all of this glam, his attitude towards practice is uncompromising.

Darius asked him about why he moved back home to Bradenton, Florida, this offseason. “So, you went back home on purpose to kind of give you a mental reset, like put yourself back in that mode?” While that mental reset part was true, the visit back home was more inclined towards training with his trainers. “I went back home. I think the relationship that I got back home is good with my trainer. I got Coach Gibson, Coach Juice, and just like they know my limits of how hard I can work,” said Jordan Seaton.



Standing at 6’5″ and 285 lbs, Seaton is an athletically gifted offensive lineman. His quickness and agility are top-notch, and being a graduate of the reputed IMG Academy, football is all he breathes. He also has shown progress in the weight department, and that helps him in clocking those sprints effortlessly. For instance, as per 247 Sports, Seaton once clocked a 17.7 MPH speed while playing in a game. Last season showed what he can achieve, and with him protecting the QB, the Buffs will have one less thing to worry about.