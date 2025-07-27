Coach Prime’s Grandson Melts Hearts as Shilo Sanders Parallels Even Leave Jacquees Emotional

The Sanders household just got a lot more chaotic. The youngest member of the family is growing way too quickly, crossing off one milestone after the other. Deiondra’s pride and joy, Snow, will soon mark his first birthday. Fans think the toddler will soon feature on the field just like grandpa Deion, and uncles Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Those Coach Prime genes already seem to be making themselves known, as fans see a striking resemblance between Snow and Shilo.

Snow can 100% be the next generation of Sanders’ brilliance on the football field in the distant future. His uncles are now in the NFL, giving their all to make it to the playing squad in the season. But at home, Shilo Sanders’s 11-month-old nephew’s antics have fans gushing with admiration. Already up and walking, Snow’s recent trip to a Peppa Pig-themed park has fans drawing direct similarities between him and Shilo.

The more he grows, the more those Sanders features become visible. Though the pictures and videos from that trip have nothing to do with football, Sanders fans know what they’re looking at. “Why he built for football at 1 😍😍😍,” wrote one user about the adorable Snow, who was just really playing about it in the kiddie fountains. It’s not really a surprise, considering the bloodline he comes from. With an NFL legend for a grandfather and two NFLers-in-the-making uncles, no wonder Snow is showing signs of athleticism.

“He is shilo twin 😭🤍,” wrote one user, and another chimed in to second that notion. “I’ve been saying this all along😊With his new hair cut…twinning. He’s so cute💜,” they wrote. We know Coach Prime is already investing in getting Snow to build athletic interests. It’s only just a matter of time before he ends up on the football field, carrying the Sanders name. Whether or not he will play at Uncle Shilo’s position, however, will still be a question for the future. “Looking like his uncle Shilo 💙,” wrote one more fan.

Shilo Sanders, meanwhile, is busy building opportunities to impress the Bucs staff, going through a crucial point in his playing career. He has to win a shot at playing time to build a legacy worth inspiring, which Snow will definitely look up to as he grows up. The young Sanders will be ringing in his first birthday this August, and dad, Jacquees, also expressed his love.

Jacquees is a proud dad as Snow gets all the love

Deiondra Sanders has still not publicly declared the status of their relationship. But wherever they are in that arena, they sure are turning out to be great parents. Jacquees spends a lot of time with Snow. He shared a short and adorable video of his son walking, beyond proud that that milestone is done and dusted before the one-year mark. “Well, guess who can walk!!! Haha, my boy officially LIT! Check my son out 11 months and WALKING, he gone be running shortly, WATCH!,” he wrote in the caption.

The doting dad also had a special message for his son. In a video from Snow’s fun-filled park day, he can be seen clapping as he explored the place. “I’m so proud of youuuuuuu haha yeaaaaa! Clap it up 👏🏾 🩵🩵🩵🩵,” Jacquees wrote in the comments. “Having fun,” he added. The two seem to have a great bond, despite spending time away from each other.

The biggest star of the Sanders family is no longer any of Deion Sanders ‘ kids. The minute Snow entered their lives, that title went to him. And who knows, maybe 20 years from now, it’ll be a family affair once again for the Sanders clan if Snow follows in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncles.