Coach Prime’s New QB Openly Pushes to Flip Alabama Recruit from Kalen DeBoer

Coach Prime gets another recruiting catalyst for building the Buffs’ 2027 class. Julian Lewis was a critical “recruiting catalyst” for Colorado’s 2025 class. Now, the program lands a four-star QB from Antioch, Tennessee, Andre Adams. Since his commitment this April, he has been a vocal leader on social media and a recruiter for the Buffs. Now, he expresses his intention for a flip from Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama.

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“My god cope, committed to Bama right now,” said Adams, referring to 4-star TE and Alabama commit Colt Lumpris when asked some of the names that he would like to bring to Boulder with him. “Got some receivers: Jaiden Kelly-Murray and Jaden Baldwin. Got some old linemans. I gotta look back and see.”

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While Baldwin and Murray remain uncommitted targets for Colorado’s 2027 class, Lumpris has been committed to Alabama since last December. The Lawrenceville School standout is currently ranked as the No. 17 TE in the 2027 class. While still pledged to the Crimson Tide, he has scheduled OVs this summer to PSU and Texas A&M. As an elite dual-threat QB, Adams is a major selling point for receiving threats like Lumpris.

Colorado’s OC Brennan Marion has used Adams’ commitment to demonstrate the potential of the “Go-Go” offense to versatile, large-framed targets like the 6-foot-7 Lumpris. Now, Adams is positioning himself as the primary player-leader, trying to convince Lumpris to join the “prime era” at Colorado.

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Then, for Baldwin, Coach Prime’s Colorado made a “major move” following his unofficial visit this March, where coaches emphasized his potential to be the “Swiss Army knife” in their offense. He currently holds roughly 20 offers, with PSU, IU, and Utah in strong contention. Meanwhile, Kelly-Murray has scheduled an OV to Colorado for the weekend of 19–21 June, and Virginia Tech is currently considered a strong competitor.

Being one of three commits of Colorado’s class of 2027, Adams takes the responsibility of building. That’s why he is actively trying to sway 4-star OL Jackson Roper, the No. 1-ranked prospect in Colorado from Cherry Creek High School, to stay home and join him in Boulder. Adams posted on social media after meeting Roper at an airport, saying, “We didn’t meet in that airport for no reason. Stay home, Brodie [Jackson Roper]. Let’s do it!”

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Now, only time will tell how many top-tier recruits Adams can bring to Boulder. But the 2027 4-star QB has compelling reasons to join Colorado.

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Why did Coach Prime’s new QB choose the Buffs?

Andre Adams is a cornerstone of Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class. He cited the “genuine” coaching staff and his personal connection with Coach Prime as primary reasons for choosing the Buffs over finalists like FSU, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech. He is viewed as the likely heir to current QB Julian Lewis and a perfect fit for OC Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense.

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There’s no doubt about Adams’ talent. In his 2025 junior season at Antioch High School, he recorded 4,273 total yards and 48 TDs, including a Tennessee state record of 714 total yards in a single game. That’s why his commitment to Colorado drew a response from the head coach.

Shortly after Adams announced his commitment on The Pat McAfee Show on 14 April, Coach Prime posted “Lawd JESUS!” on his X account, which was widely interpreted as his public reaction to landing the four-star QB.