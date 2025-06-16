Coach Prime’s Travis Hunter Replacement Gets Overwhelming Love From Colorado Camp After Major Life Update

Filling Travis Hunter‘s shoes isn’t just about locking down WRs and CBs. It’s also about swagger, heart, and doing it all under the bright lights of Boulder. During his time under Deion Sanders, the No. 2 overall pick was already engaged to Leanna Lenee in February 2024. It’s only recently in May that the couple tied the knot. And now there’s a guy back in Colorado who’s not just replacing Hunter on the field but is also following his married life status.

In a new Instagram post on June 15, Colorado CB Preston Hodge dropped a huge update concerning his love life. Posting a series of classy black and white photos with his love who goes by Cielo Hodge on IG, he added the caption, “Two are better than one… and we’ve known that since we were 15. With God at the center and love all around, we said, ‘I do’” The post turned into a full-blown celebration from the Buffs family.

It drew lots of support from the Colorado camp including one from fellow CB DJ McKinney who commented “💯.” LB Jeremiah Brown also chimed in saying “Congrats my brudda❤️” WR Terrell Timmons Jr. and S Herman Smith also showed their support with a ❤️ emoji. It also garnered a response from Deion Sanders Jr. who commented, “Congrats 2-4!!!” And this isn’t just a wedding flex.

The couple has a baby boy named Ezra Douglas Hodge who joined the family in the fall of 2024. Even before he was born, Preston Hodge knew it would be his biggest blessing. During his gender reveal in March 2024, he wrote on his social media, “You’re my new ‘Why’ and my motivation for what I do. I’m going to make it to the league for you and mummy!” And such kind of desired motivation is often always the strongest fuel for the pursuit of greatness.

Preston Hodge is already shown he’s got the game to match the mindset as Travis Hunter’s replacement at CB. After transferring in from Liberty as a 4-star after the 2023 season, the 6’0, 195-pounder immediately became a rock in Colorado’s secondary. Last season, he racked up 33 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended before an injury cut his season short as he missed the final four games. So yeah, his “unfinished business” tag spoke for itself when he declared his return to Deion Sanders’ team for the 2025 season. Now, with Travis Hunter married and on his own path, Preston Hodge is the guy to watch as he fights to make his league dream come true. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is building a machine for the upcoming season.

Colorado signs another player with Travis Hunter’s trait

When you hear the word “two-way” player, it automatically takes you back to Travis Hunter. And so, while Preston Hodge locks down the secondary, Deion Sanders just landed another dual-threat weapon in Kyle Carpenter of the 2025 class. On the football field, the 6’3, 200-pounder from Buford, GA is the Swiss Army knife every coach dreams of. He played both WR and CB, notching nine receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

But don’t sleep on his basketball skills. Kyle Carpenter dropped 17 points in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs. And here’s the thing, this kid wants to play both football and basketball at Colorado. “If the coaches allow me to play both sports, I would love to,” he told Athlon Sports. With guys like Julian Lewis and Mantrez Walker also joining from Georgia, this recruiting class is starting to look like Deion Sanders’ best yet. Carpenter isn’t just another commit. He’s the next experiment in Colorado’s lab of versatility, ready to deliver on both ends, both courts, and every spotlight.

And now, with able players filling out the void left by Travis Hunter, there’s a chance Colorado could experience continuity despite losing several key pieces.