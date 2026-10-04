“Coaches Will Critique”: Curt Cignetti Makes Clear What Indiana Locker Room Still Needs to Fix after Rutgers Win

Indiana left Piscataway with another clean road win over Rutgers, the kind of night that looked polished from the first snap. The Hoosiers stayed perfect at 5-0 overall, stretching their winning streak to 21 games as the defending national champions. Curt Cignetti still walked out of the building talking about film, not a finished product.

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The final score read 47-15, and the Hoosiers led 23-0 at the half before pushing the margin to 37-0. They finished with zero penalties and zero turnovers while piling up 593 total yards. The balance showed up in both the run and the pass, the kind of control that makes a road Big Ten opener look routine.

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The only real mark arrived after the outcome was already settled. Rutgers hit a 53-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in the third quarter to make it 37-7. A later 12-play, 72-yard drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 11:11 mark of the fourth, cutting the lead to 37-15. Those were the snaps Cignetti had in mind when he faced questions about protecting starters and getting younger players on the field once the game was decided.

“The game was in hand. They threw it up to a guy who’s a great player and made a great catch. Coverage was tight. When the game is over, you’d like to kind of get it over as quickly as possible, not get anybody hurt, get some other guys in and get them some experience, but it doesn’t always work out that way. I thought we had an outstanding defensive effort. Two for 14.” Cignetti addressed this in his postgame press conference at SHI Stadium on Saturday night, October 3. “There are going to be plays that weren’t so great that coaches will critique, but I thought it was a good team win,” the head coach added.

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Even a dominant night leaves a handful of snaps the staff will circle. On the 53-yard score, coverage stayed tight, and the Rutgers receiver simply made a tough catch. The fourth-quarter touchdown came on a drive that started long after Indiana already had the game in hand. However, two late scores do not erase that control.

Rutgers managed only 59 rushing yards and 254 total yards, with just nine first downs. The Scarlet Knights converted 2 of 14 third downs, a figure Cignetti highlighted, and reached Indiana territory on only three of 12 possessions. The Hoosiers also recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss, the kind of pressure that kept Rutgers behind the chains for most of the evening.

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Zero turnovers and zero penalties did not happen by accident. Illegal-snap flags against Northwestern a week earlier pushed Cignetti to burn a timeout, so this time he told the side “no penalties” in the locker room before kickoff, a message Nick Marsh confirmed afterward.

Special teams kept the night from feeling complete. Nico Radicic missed an extra point that ended a long streak and also missed a short field-goal try. Cignetti called the misses an outlier, saying, “It must have been something with the moon and the stars… Aquarius,” and compared the night to a similar stretch at James Madison when a reliable kicker missed chip shots.

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Special teams stopped the game from being a full three-phase effort, and Cignetti appeared more bothered by red-zone details that left points on the field. Indiana still went 7-of-8 inside the red zone and has scored 221 points through five games, so the issues read as cleanup items.

Across five games, Indiana has allowed 54 points, or 10.8 per game, and 1,189 total yards. The secondary still gives the staff something concrete to correct before the schedule hardens.

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Nebraska, also 5-0, waits on October 10. Then, Ohio State comes to Bloomington on October 17, and Michigan follows on the road on October 24.