Colbie Young’s Sugar Bowl Status Confirmed as Mike Bobo Gives Double Injury Update

Georgia’s path to a Sugar Bowl victory might hinge on a player who hasn’t seen the field since October. QB Gunner Stockton’s offense snuffed out the Rebels, but wide receiver Colbie Young fractured his leg. Weeks later, the Dawgs look forward to smoking the Rebels again at the Sugar Bowl; however, one question still looms larger: Will Young be back on the field?

When Young sustained the fracture, he was expected to be out for the rest of the season. Much to the Dawgs’ delight, there’s a silver lining. On Saturday, cameras caught Colbie at the practice drills, not wearing a non-contact jersey, suggesting that he is back to tying up his boots once again.

Following this, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo took to the mic, suggesting that it’s likely Young might return to play against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“He’s worked extremely hard to get back and possibly play. We’re still day-to-day,” Beat writer Marc Weiszer shared, quoting Coach Bobo. “WR Colbie Young is also working his way back like Barbour, hopefully for this game.”

On October 19, Colbie Young sustained an injury during the opening drive itself after he snagged a 36-yard pass from Gunner Stockton on the flea flicker. He headed to the sidelines, where Coach Smart’s “It’s not good” comments painted a bleak picture. However, it’s been a while since Colbie’s return to the field seemed like a possibility.

“I’m optimistic we get all those guys back,” Smart said, according to 247Sports. “We’re hopeful of getting those guys back and get them recovered, get them going. They’re good football players, and they’re going to help us.”

Before getting injured, the senior wide receiver recorded 336 yards for 23 receptions and a touchdown. He leads the WR room after Zachariah Branch (744 yards, 5 TDs).

Colbie Young seems likely to play against Ole Miss, as Mike Bobo put it. However, what about tight end Ethan Barbour?

Will TE Ethan Barbour play against Ole Miss?

An ankle injury marred tight end Ethan Barbour’s 2025 campaign. Week 2’s matchup against Austin Peay saw him rolled up from behind while he was engaged in a block during the final play of the first half. As the clock bled into halftime, Ethan received immediate medical help and was carted off the field.

“He’ll have surgery to repair it,” Coach Smart had shared. “So he’ll be out for a little bit.”

Now, weeks later, Ethan is seemingly back on the field. However, he did not see much action in the regular season, except against Marshall and Austin Peay. However, he might finally see some action during the Sugar Bowl. He was spotted during the practice reps, and Mike Bobo is optimistic that he might return to the field at the Sugar Bowl. Presently, he is on a day-to-day basis.

“He’s worked extremely hard to get back and possibly play. We’re still day-to-day,” Coach Bobo said.

Along with Colbie and Ethan, DB Joenel Aguero was also spotted during practice. RB Kewan Lacy (shoulder) might also return.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Georgia DC Glenn Schumann told reporters on Saturday.

With the upcoming SEC showdown, the Dawgs are 6.5-point favorites to win. However, Kirby Smart needs all his healthy players ready to face the Rebels on January 1, 2026.