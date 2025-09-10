Colin Cowherd Links Bill Belichick to $8.25B NFL Franchise After Spat With Mike Vrabel’s Patriots

Is Bill Belichick cut out for college football? Ask Colin Cowherd that. Back in January, he threw cold water on the idea of the NFL’s most decorated coach suddenly morphing into Mr. NIL. “Bill Belichick is a pro coach,” he said. “He is much more ROTC than NIL. He is right, he doesn’t pander. He doesn’t have time for small talk and that’s what college football is.” And how did it fare? That 48-14 dismal opener against TCU was a very bad start. So now here he is, linking UNC HC’s future right back to the NFL.

In a new episode on The Colin Cowherd Podcast on September 9, when John Middlekauff teased the idea of a new HC to replace Mike McDaniel, Colin Cowherd jumped straight to the point. “Listen, what about Belichick?” he teased. “Got a place in Jupiter, doesn’t he? I mean, Miami loves sex appeal. All their teams do. I will tell you this. I don’t think he’s built for college. I said this before. I mean, he and Mike Lombardi, they’re NFL guys. I mean, he can’t draft. How can he recruit? I don’t know. No, I don’t think Belichick’s crazy there.” And Miami is already looking like a team desperate for a facelift.

After limping to an 8-9 finish capped by a humiliating 33-8 loss to the Colts, Mike McDaniel’s stock is sinking. The irony, of course, is that Bill Belichick just notched his first win as a college coach. North Carolina rebounded from a sloppy opener to beat Charlotte 20-3, giving him career victory No. 334. But while Tar Heel blue suits him fine for now, the NFL spotlight never strays too far from his shadow. And Miami, valued at a whopping $8.25 billion per CBS Sports, has the kind of platform that could lure him back in a heartbeat.

What makes this marriage even juicier? Revenge. Bill Belichick spent two decades breaking Miami’s heart from Foxborough. Now picture him twice a year staring down the Patriots he left behind. As John Middlekauff put it, “Bill would have to be pretty intrigued if the owner wanted him because he’d get to play the Patriots, right?” he said. “He clearly despises. So, yeah, maybe I just think he’s going to go after a big name.” And while speculation swirls about Belichick’s next move, his shadow still looms large over New England.

Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel exchange

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots debut was rough, a 20-13 home loss to the Raiders, and less than 24 hours later, the spotlight shifted to Bill Belichick. The former Patriots coach has made it clear he’s still calling the shots, at least when it comes to controlling who sees what at North Carolina. He barred any Patriots scouts from entering Tar Heels facilities or games, revealing a statement. “It’s clear that I’m not welcome there around their facility,” he said post-game. “And so they’re not welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple.” The message was unmistakable. The man who built New England into a dynasty is still dictating terms, even from college sidelines.

Mike Vrabel tried to navigate the minefield during his Monday media session, deflecting questions with careful diplomacy. “Bill came back for, to the best of my knowledge, Tom’s ceremony,” he said, referring to Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction. Bill Belichick attended, gave a speech, and showed that he can be gracious, but only on his terms. “So I guess he’s welcomed back based on the fact he was there,” he added. And while he remains polite publicly, the competitive edge that once defined Patriots dominance now exists in a gray area.

Every game against Bill Belichick or even just navigating the knowledge vacuum he’s created becomes a chess match, and the young Patriots coach must find ways to outthink a man who’s spent decades mastering the game, one shut door at a time.