National Analyst Doubts Ole Miss Over Lane Kiffin Despite Kirby Smart’s Comments

After burning bridges with Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss might be staring down serious consequences. So far, the former head coach has led the Rebels through a challenging 12-week SEC schedule. However, with his departure, the journey ahead is not smooth sailing. Currently, the Rebels are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia, and Colin Cowherd is not sold on them. But there’s a caveat.

‘I think they’ll (Georgia) win,” Colin Cowherd shared in a conversation with Josh Pate. “I watch this Georgia team, and I think if Lane was back. If Lane was coaching, I’d be like, “Oh, well, this could this get interesting. I think Georgia is vulnerable. And they still simultaneously could be the best team in the country.”

The SEC showdown at the Sugar Bowl gets as interesting as it can be. So far, the Bulldogs have had four close contests against Alabama, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Florida. Despite being called “vulnerable”, Colin labels the Dawgs as the favorites. And it all points to Lane Kiffin’s absence on the Ole Miss sidelines. Known for his aggressive play-calling, Kiffin keeps the opponents guessing over his “Snap-and-Go” tempo. Although Georgia is vulnerable, Kiffin’s absence makes the Rebels an easy target and susceptible to losing again, as Colin put it.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Back in October, Georgia beat Ole Miss, 45-35. At that time, Kiffin called the plays, yet the Rebels tasted defeat. Although Ole Miss lost, the offensive machinery led by QB Trinidad Chambliss went full throttle. Scoring five touchdowns on back-to-back possessions had Kirby Smart’s offense on high alert. By the third quarter, the Rebels had taken a 35-26 lead and had punted only twice the entire game. Chambliss recorded over 350 yards, recorded zero interceptions or fumbles, while the elite Georgia defense failed to sack him.

Though Georgia had taken a 17-0 point lead in the fourth quarter, the Rebels gave Kirby enough headaches. So, moving ahead, Ole Miss faces off against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Will Kiffin’s absence mar their national title hopes? It is not likely. The 50-year-old coach may no longer be calling the plays. But the offensive machinery at the Rebels’ locker room remains intact. Pete Golding is dialed down to beat the Dawgs this time, joking that this time it will be a priority to force Georgia to punt.

Even Coach Smart himself expressed that Ole Miss has it all together to go for another explosive matchup.

Kirby Smart gets candid on Ole Miss

Although Lane Kiffin had decided to leave Ole Miss, he pushed to coach the Rebels through the playoffs. For obvious reasons, AD Keith Carter denied the request, and Pete Golding was named the interim head coach. Now that Kiffin is no longer calling the plays, the interim head coach still has OC Charlie Weis Jr., Trinidad Chambliss, WR Harrison Wallace, and others.

“The offensive coordinator and the staff is still all there,” Smart said. “So, I mean, they’re not going to make overhaul or make large changes, right? They got something that really works well.”

The 41-10 contest against Tulane was enough to prove that Ole Miss can still reach the national championship game without Kiffin. However, for Pete Golding, RB Kewan Lacy’s absence might pose a threat. While going against Tulane, Lacy sustained a shoulder injury. However, there is optimism that he might be back for the Sugar Bowl. But what if Lacy is not medically cleared by then?

As analyst David Pollack puts it, Ole Miss has the blueprint to beat Georgia this time. And it rests with Chambliss’s passing game. Throwing five consecutive touchdowns spoke enough of his air attack. Golding needs to work on getting his defense ready against Georgia’s run game.