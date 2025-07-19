Colin Cowherd Neglects SEC Powerhouse In Top 5 College Football Programs Ranking

Colin Cowherd has put forth a fresh hot take on SEC rankings. He has never shied away from lighting a fire under college football fans, and in the past as well, the former ESPN radio host had been known for making controversial statements— the recent dig at Eagles’ AJ Brown is all too fresh in our minds. But as it turns out, this time, he might have just dropped one of his blunt takes yet again—one that will surely give a burn to a major SEC powerhouse fan base.

On the July 16 episode of his show, while talking with John Middlekauff, Cowherd dropped his unfiltered take on the top five college football programs. But not without parameters—Elite high school recruiting, a robust NIL factor, and the coaching staff came to be his criteria. While traditional powerhouses earned his nod, a specific omission of one blueblood program has made his take riveting.

Starting off, Cowherd listed out his top five picks. But the jaw-dropping factor is not about who made it to his list, but rather who didn’t. “Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame,” Cowherd put the ranking in an ascending order. The names does make sense. Georgia and Notre Dame played in the national championship final last year. Texas and Georgia played the SEC Championship game. Oregon won the B1G championship.

And if you are wondering which program missed out, you have to ask the loyal fan base at Tuscaloosa, whose rallying cries of “Roll Tide” did not earn a mention. And naturally, you might be wondering, how come Alabama got ditched? A historic program so robust that it claims 18 national championships in its arsenal.

Colin did mention Bama Nation, but at the sixth spot, and yes, your curiosity about the part is legit. But Cowherd breaks down his thinking. “Alabama’s having NIL problems, and this Kalen DeBoer is a great coach, but they haven’t felt the same.”

Yes, after Nick Saban’s retirement, the program hasn’t felt the same way. You don’t even have to dig deeper to understand Colin’s rationale. Just reel back to the last season and have a look at Bama’s record. Although the program boasts a splendid 9-4 record, if we compare it to Bama’s history, DeBoer’s debut season comes across as the worst season since 2007. Before Saban arrived at Bama, the program struggled for a Heisman trophy. But under Nick’s leadership, the program saw four Heisman trophy winners. Undoubtedly, the Crimson Tide is one of the most successful programs of the 21st century.

Although it’s no surprise that with the NIL structure drastically changing with the recent House vs. NCAA settlement, the cash factor has become a crucial element in recruiting and the transfer portal. Now, programs can directly pay the players up to a whopping $20.5 million per school. And thus it has become one of Alabama’s woes. “For record, Alabama’s been public with it. They are asking fans to give $1000-1500,” Colin added in his justification. And the Bama Nation has not brushed off its struggle in retaining talent over NIL struggles.

Alabama battles NIL woes

SEC powerhouse Alabama has bluntly laid out its NIL woes in public, urging its loyal fan base to extend a helping hand, more like financial aid. Back in 2021, when the NCAA legalized NIL, the allegations of “Pay for Play” went rampant. “Although we have been competitive from an NIL standpoint, our competition has us in their sights and is actively trying to surge ahead with NIL,” Alabama’s athletic director, Greg Byrne, said in the letter in December 2024. “You have heard examples of other teams using promises of million-dollar paydays to lure away our players or convince them not to come to Alabama. It is time for the Bama Nation to fight back.”

Here, Byrne is referring to the talent bleed in the wake of Saban’s retirement, with more than 25 players leaving the Crimson Tide. The list included WR Isaiah Bond, QB Tyler Buchner, and Caleb Downs, among others. Saban was critical of his disdain towards the cash factor in CFB. And he bluntly put it across on the Pat McAfee show. “It’s not good for players; Every school must have the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another school is spending $3 million.”

Even fans did not hold back their opinions. “College football, you know, there is a lot of loyalty involved, a lot of old tradition involved, and I think it kind of takes away from that,” said UA student J.B. Bowman to WVUA 23.com.