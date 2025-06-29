Colin Cowherd Picks 2025 College Football National Champion Based on Two Reasons

When it comes to preseason predictions, Colin Cowherd rarely plays it safe. He has been really vocal about how top B1G teams are just as good as, if not better than, SEC teams. Moreover, he is on record as saying that Ohio State and Michigan are much better than any SEC team. And this time, too, he has given a bold prediction for the 2025 natty. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, while chatting with Ryen Russillo, Cowherd hinted at a team with an elite offensive unit, one he believes is set to bulldoze its way through the season.

Cowherd built his case with comparisons to other sports, drawing from college football and even the NFL. Recalling Ohio State’s stumble against Michigan in 2023, he emphasized how top-tier teams can earn their place in the postseason mix even after facing upsets late in the season. “My favorite part about college football is Ohio State’s going to lose as a 20-point favorite in their last big game, and they’re going to get into the tournament,” he said. He tied that thought to the NFL, referencing the Kansas City Chiefs’ late-season loss to the Raiders before storming through to a Super Bowl win.

This comparison was followed by his prediction, which, when you hear his logic, seems valid. “I got Penn State winning it,” he said, not flinching for a second. For Cowherd, the deciding factor came down to one elite backfield. “Singleton is amazing. Drew Allar is getting better. I think they’re the best backfield by a mile in college sports.” Statistically, it’s hard to argue. In 2024, Nick Singleton racked up 1,099 rushing yards on just 172 carries. His counterpart, Kaytron Allen, was every bit as productive, posting 1,108 yards on 220 carries. Moreover, they are only the second duo in Penn State history to surpass the 2000 career rushing yards mark.

For Penn State, the pieces are there. A seasoned quarterback, dominant running backs, and a defense that’s proven capable of holding its own. More importantly, the backfield tandem gives the Nittany Lions a margin of error few other teams can afford. They can dictate the pace of any game, which they did most of last season, clinching a playoff berth. You can look at the game they lost against Notre Dame. The numbers Singleton posted tower over Jeremiyah Love’s. And a 3-point margin is a minute margin in modern football.

If Cowherd’s prediction hits, it would be Penn State’s first national title since 1986. And this time, it’ll be two running backs who turned promise into production and a media figure who saw it coming before the first snap of August.

The final piece in the natty puzzle

Colin Cowherd didn’t hesitate to crown Penn State his 2025 national champion. Singleton and Allen are for sure one of the best backfield duos in college football. But let’s not forget Drew Allar. If Penn State is going to lift the trophy, the spotlight inevitably shifts to him and his last season’s performance. Because while the ground game gives them the floor, Allar’s development is what determines the ceiling. And some of his decisions in the 2024 Notre Dame heartbreaker are still fresh in our memory.

Allar has bounced back on the stat sheet. He threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns and upped his accuracy to 66.5%. He doubled his yards per attempt to 12.6, the second-best in the country. But the deep-ball hesitation still trails him. In 2024, he attempted just 30-plus throws beyond 20 yards and hit on less than 30%. Garrett Nussmeier and Jaxson Dart sit at 70+%. A title run is not feasible with that percentage. And Penn State knows it. They brought in Devonte Ross from Troy and Trebor Pena from Syracuse to up the offense, and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is tightening the screws on Allar’s mechanics.

So while Cowherd’s prediction banks on the backfield, and rightfully so, it’ll be Allar’s willingness to let it rip that decides whether this team just competes or actually finishes. The Lions have the pieces. The roster’s loaded. But in the biggest moments, their title dreams ride on Allar doing the one thing he didn’t do against the Irish: trusting his arm and taking the shot.