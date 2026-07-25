College Athlete Who Played JUCO Sues NCAA for Another Year of Eligibility

The NCAA seems to be attracting a growing wave of legal challenges every day. Yet another athlete is seeking relief from the law. Temple transfer defensive lineman Khalil Poteat has filed a lawsuit against the governing body for a final season of eligibility.

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On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news on X, having earlier reported about Poteat’s intention to file such a lawsuit. He is another addition to a growing list of former JUCO players who have sued the NCAA. The trend boils down to one reason: the “five-year clock” rule. The NCAA illegally counts JUCO seasons toward their Division 1 eligibility.

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Poteat exhausted his traditional four years of eligibility between JUCO and Temple. They are contesting for an immediate injunction to prevent the NCAA from enforcing its “five-year clock” eligibility rules, allowing him to take the field for the 2026–27 season.

The legal blueprint to follow has already been laid down by the Tristan Smith case. The Clemson wide receiver had sued the governing body in January this year for a fifth year of eligibility. Last month, Judge Jessica Salvini of Pickens County Circuit Court granted him the temporary injunction.

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The best example to help build Poteat’s case is Diego Pavia. The former Vanderbilt QB was the first to take legal action on behalf of junior college athletes denied eligibility in Div. I. In 2024, U.S. District Judge William Campbell granted Pavio an injunction.

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The court also highlighted that restricting players hurts their NIL earnings. For Poteat, the Iowa Hawkeyes are eyeing him if his eligibility is granted. The NCAA has been repeatedly forced to grant players eligibility in JUCO-related cases. And since Pavia’s case has established precedent, every JUCO player can refer to it. Smith did the same.

Khalil Poteat’s college football journey

Poteat is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior from the Bronx who played his college football from JUCO to the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was a high schooler at Frederick Douglass Academy before exploring JUCO. In 2022, he started his career at Nassau CC in New York as a defensive end.

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He transferred to Dodge City CC in Kansas for his sophomore season. Poteat became a 3-star JUCO recruit and was ranked as a top available junior college defensive lineman.

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Ahead of the 2024 season, Poteat joined the Temple Owls and moved up to the FBS level in the AAC. However, during his tenure at the Owls, he was a rotational player but saw limited action. In the 2025 season, he had a breakthrough as a senior. He logged 29 total tackles (15 solo), 1 sack, and 2 forced fumbles.

Many noted his best game was against Army in November 2025, when he recorded a career-high 9 tackles. As of now, he is an uncommitted player in the transfer portal, awaiting his legal victory.