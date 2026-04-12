ACC School to Cut 20+ Staffers Despite $22M Raised After Hiring New Football HC

Amid the financial surge in California since Tosh Lupoi’s appointment, the athletics department of the University of California is making a major internal shift. The department has informed a number of employees of their imminent layoff in early June.

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Ahead of the 2026 season, about 25 employees from the marketing, athletic communication, and creative services units will be relieved of their duties in a move aimed at “a complete redefinition of how we operate, moving from a promotional model to an innovative content and revenue engine.”

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The news, which was passed to the affected staff members through email, explained that the move comes as a result of the program’s bid to adopt “a new, integrated external model called Strawberry Creek Studios, which will align all external efforts around two primary objectives: revenue generation and authentic storytelling,” according to the email.

The email from co-directors Simon O’Neil and Jay Larson also expressed sympathy, stating, “The decision to eliminate these positions was incredibly difficult.” Simon-O’Neill and Larson further wrote, “We understand the impact of this transition on the individual employees and their families. Each and every one of them has been a valued member of our team, and we have nothing but appreciation for the services these colleagues have provided to Cal.”

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Despite the disappointment, there are flashes of hope for the affected staff in all of these. They have been given another chance to remain employees of Cal Athletics. In the email, it was noted that the program has opened the door for them to apply for over 20 new positions at Strawberry Creek Studios, which will be posted next week.

This move coincides with other major moves the program has witnessed since Tosh Lupoi’s appointment. The former Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator, taking his first head coaching role, has improved the program’s recruiting, made coaching staff changes, and established the general manager role. He was hired by the Golden Bears to replace Justin Wilcox, who had a 48-55 record over his nine seasons with the program.

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The program is entering its third year as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and is doing everything possible to meet the financial demands of the new conference. Recently, they hit a huge financial milestone, marking significant progress in the program’s journey. However, they still have so much more to achieve.

Cal Athletics makes progress towards $100 million goal

Tosh Lupoi’s appointment has been doing more good for Cal Athletics, even off the field. The program’s financial inflows for this financial year have more than quadrupled those of the previous year.

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A recent Fight For California Campaign, a $1.5 million week-long matching challenge, eventually generated a whopping $2.25 million. It was one of the notable donations that helped the program raise $22 million out of the projected $25 million.

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“This surge of generosity and dedication extends well beyond the challenge,” Write For California reported. “Cal football also recently received a $11 million anonymous cash gift, a $6.5 million commitment, two $1 million gifts, and several commitments of $500k+ in the past few months, reinforcing the foundation being built. Together, these gifts are an extraordinary statement of belief in Cal football’s vision.”

The goal for Cal Athletics is to raise $100 million in three years, and they are close to hitting one-third of it. With the hopes of an improved performance from Tosh Lupoi, they may reach the goal sooner than expected.