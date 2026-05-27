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College Coaches to Pay the Price of Lane Kiffin’s $91M LSU Move Under New Rules

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Malabika Dutta

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May 27, 2026 | 2:35 PM EDT

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College Coaches to Pay the Price of Lane Kiffin’s $91M LSU Move Under New Rules

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Malabika Dutta

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May 27, 2026 | 2:35 PM EDT

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Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss before the conclusion of the 2025 season. Although he wanted to coach the Rebels during their playoff run, his acceptance of $91M for the LSU head coaching job prevented him from doing so. However, this scenario may not repeat this upcoming season after Sens. Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell introduced the Protect College Sports Act.

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“An individual who serves, or has served at any point during a competitive season, as football athletic personnel for a varsity sports team for intercollegiate football at an institution shall not, during that same competitive season, perform for another institution any duties or responsibilities customarily associated with a head coach of a varsity sports team,” read the rules governing certain mid-season coaching transitions in the bill.

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According to On3’s Andy Staples, this provision is being called the “Lane Kiffin Rule” behind the scenes. Simply put, the bill is preventing coaches from leaving mid-season. After the failure of the SCORE Act, this legislation gives college sports a little hope for reform.

This is a developing story…

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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