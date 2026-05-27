College Coaches to Pay the Price of Lane Kiffin’s $91M LSU Move Under New Rules

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss before the conclusion of the 2025 season. Although he wanted to coach the Rebels during their playoff run, his acceptance of $91M for the LSU head coaching job prevented him from doing so. However, this scenario may not repeat this upcoming season after Sens. Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell introduced the Protect College Sports Act.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“An individual who serves, or has served at any point during a competitive season, as football athletic personnel for a varsity sports team for intercollegiate football at an institution shall not, during that same competitive season, perform for another institution any duties or responsibilities customarily associated with a head coach of a varsity sports team,” read the rules governing certain mid-season coaching transitions in the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to On3’s Andy Staples, this provision is being called the “Lane Kiffin Rule” behind the scenes. Simply put, the bill is preventing coaches from leaving mid-season. After the failure of the SCORE Act, this legislation gives college sports a little hope for reform.

This is a developing story…