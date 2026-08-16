College Football Athlete Arrested Over Felony Charges; Attorney Issues Statement

Senior linebacker Aiden Sullivan was already working his way back from surgery after missing Oregon State’s 2026 spring practice. But just as fall camp got underway, his comeback hit a massive legal wall. On August 10, local authorities booked the Beavers’ top returning tackler on serious felony charges tied to an alleged incident from early April.

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Corvallis police arrested Sullivan in Benton County, where prosecutors formally charged him with one count of second-degree felony assault and two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor assault. Sullivan appeared in court the following day, entered a not-guilty plea, and was released from custody.

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“Police investigated this case for four months and never contacted my client to get a statement prior to deciding to arrest,” said Melodie Dickey, Sullivan’s attorney, as reported by The Oregonian. “The State made one-sided decisions without the whole story.”

“Those who know Aiden [Sullivan] personally know him as a humble, hardworking, and honest young man who cares deeply about his teammates, his education, and the opportunity he has been given to represent Oregon State. Aiden would appreciate privacy so he can focus on school and football,” added the attorney.

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In Oregon, a second-degree assault charge is no minor legal hurdle. It is classified as a major felony that carries potential mandatory minimum prison time if convicted. That high bar is precisely why Dickey’s defense strategy hits hard on the four-month timeline, framing the arrest as a rushed conclusion drawn without ever hearing Sullivan’s side of the story.

Court documents reveal the physical altercation allegedly took place on April 5. Prosecutors allege Sullivan struck Bruno Cerriteno-Vega in the face during an argument, resulting in serious physical injuries. A second individual, Logan Craig Chastain, was also reportedly injured in the dispute. Sullivan was released on bail of $50K following his August 11 court appearance.

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His mother also deposited $5000 as security money for his release. But the legal challenges are not over yet. On August 25, a court hearing is scheduled for a status check. The Beavers’ LB is barred from consuming alcohol or entering bars and venues where alcohol is primarily sold.

Despite the pending criminal charges, Sullivan returned to the practice field on August 14 as Oregon State kicked off preseason drills. Yet the weight of the arrest clearly hung over him. Following Friday’s workout, the standout defender shared an Instagram post featuring Tee Grizzley’s track “First Day Out,” highlighting the poignant line: “You ever went to trial and fought for your life?

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Oregon State’s take on its LB’s case

Off-field legal trouble is a delicate subject in Corvallis. Last November, Oregon State dealt with the arrests of wide receivers Jimmy Valsin III and David Wells Jr., who were suspended and eventually entered the transfer portal following DUII charges. For now, Sullivan remains on the roster.

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“We’re aware of the situation and are not able to share further information at this time,” said Oregon State’s Vice President Rob Odom in a statement on August 14.

Sullivan was set to be the anchor of the defense after racking up 72 tackles in 2025. Now, with a court date looming just days before the Beavers open their season on September 5 against Houston, Oregon State faces a difficult cloud of uncertainty.

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Whether their leading tackler will actually be lining up at linebacker remains the biggest question mark hovering over camp.