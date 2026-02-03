College Football Athlete That Hit Transfer Portal Ties the Knot With Celebrity Sweetheart Back at OU

Former Sooners’ linebacker Kobie McKinzie’s January was marked by navigating the transfer portal, culminating in his commitment to Northwestern. His month ended with another commitment. This time, a permanent one, which united two people referred to as ‘OU royalty’ in Norman circles.

In a ceremony attended by the players from two sports at Oklahoma, McKinzie tied the knot with softball icon Kinzie Hansen on Saturday in a lovely wedding ceremony in Texas. Hansen later shared a Polaroid photo of her and her husband with the message, “You’re my dream.” The linebacker reposted it on his Instagram Stories, which made the news public to the Sooners’ fanbase.

The bride and groom were the only ones in white, while the guests dressed up in black. Kobie wore black pants with his white dress jacket and shirt, while Kinzie looked ethereal in a strapless gown. Hansen’s softball teammates Allison Beecher, Jayda Coleman, Alex Storako, and Alynah Torres were on bridesmaid duties. Kip Lewis and Robert Spears-Jennings from the Sooners LB room featured as groomsmen.

When Kinzie introduces herself from now on, people will be caught a little off-guard with her new name. But Kinzie McKinzie was “looking forward” to the change, Kobie said in 2024. In fact, she has already changed her name on Instagram, but her handle still bears her maiden name.

The year ahead is tough for the McKinzies. Kobie will be playing his last season of college football at Northwestern. Kinzie was playing professional softball at the Oklahoma City Spark, but she will be joining her husband to begin their new life in Chicago. She has constantly been updating her fans about the big move and her excitement for the adventures ahead. They leave for this new destination with heaps of memories from their time at Oklahoma, the place where they truly found each other.

Kobie McKinzie and Kinzie Hansen’s engagement was an ode to their OU journey

Norman served as the perfect backdrop for their relationship, so it was only fitting that Kobie popped the question at Owen Field. The timing was great, too—Oklahoma woke up that morning after seeing the football team defeat mighty Alabama. It didn’t make things easier for Kobie McKinzie, but it was the perfect moment to seal the deal on a relationship that had been running strong for all these years.

“That was more difficult than playing football, I might say,” McKinzie told the press in December 2024. “Nerve-wracking, nervous. But I love her. She’s the Alpha of my family. She’s a really amazing person.”

While Kinzie’s career at Norman had come to an end by that time, Kobie still had to play in what was a seminal season for Oklahoma football in 2025. This time, however, Kinzie was in the stands as Kobie’s fiancée and watched him be a part of a team that finished in the playoffs after having its success doubted. Though the LB did not get to play much in the 2025 season compared to previous years, he got to bow out of Norman on a good note.

The LB told the media that their friends were already expecting him and Kinzie’s children to be OU kids as well, which would be the ultimate fairytale ending to their dreamy love story. Here’s to the much-loved Sooners couple!