College Football Bowl Game to Allow Free Entry for a Can of Beans

Bowl season has seen its share of creative promotions over the years. But the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans might have just set a new standard. Bush’s Beans, which became the title sponsor of the game back in November, is putting its own unique spin on the December 23 matchup between Louisville and Toledo at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brett McMurphy reported that fans can gain free entry to the bowl game by bringing a single can of Bush’s Beans. The first 2,000 fans who show up at Gate 3 of the stadium with a can in hand will receive complimentary tickets to the “MVBean” section near the end zone, with the promotion running from 10 a.m. ET until 1:59 p.m. ET on game day. All collected cans will be donated to the “Spirit of Giving” tent to help local families in need during the holiday season.

It’s a brilliant move that simultaneously addresses the affordability barrier many fans face when attending bowl games. It also supports a charitable cause. Bush has rolled out the full experience for this one. It includes a 10-foot-tall can trail leading fans to the exchange location and what they’re calling the “Bush’s Beans Canper,” a giant can built like an RV. The game itself features two evenly matched 8-4 teams. Louisville will be looking for its third straight bowl win. And Toledo will look to continue its four-game winning streak into the postseason despite losing head coach Jason Candle to UConn.​